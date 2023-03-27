Oar blimey – Irish student Caoimhe Dempsey steers Cambridge to victory in legendary boat race for team’s third win in a row

Caoimhe Dempsey lifts the 2023 Women's Gemini Boat Race Trophy with teammates of Cambridge University Boat Club after defeating the Oxford University club yesterday. Photo: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Ireland’s Caoimhe Dempsey guided Cambridge to victory in the women’s Boat Race on Sunday – her third successive win.

Cambridge have won the women’s race every year since 2016.

The 27-year-old from Wicklow town is a PhD candidate in development psychology at the university and a 2014 TCD graduate.

The gruelling test over the 6.8 kilometres course on the Thames in London had been close in the early stages.

Oxford carved out a slight lead in the choppy conditions, but Cambridge, driven by the rhythm set by Dempsey, came back at them and won well, despite an unsuccessful appeal lodged by Oxford.

Dempsey moved into the key seat in the boat this year and also took over as women’s president of Cambridge University Boat Club.

She is from a strong sporting background, as her mother represented Ireland as a hill runner.

Her great grandfather was GAA star Larry Stanley, who captained Kildare to All-Ireland football glory in 1919.

He won another title with Dublin in 1924, and represented Ireland in the high jump in the 1924 Olympic Games.