Nursing regulator goes on the road to discuss future of profession after Covid-19 pandemic

The body which regulates nursing and midwifery is embarking on a roadshow of college campuses across the state this week to discuss the future of the professions after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) is hosting its Summer Series discussion events in Cork, Limerick, Athlone, Sligo and Letterkenny over the next two weeks, starting with a focus on Children’s Nursing at UCC on Tuesday evening.

Each event is focusing on different areas of nursing, with expert panels of academics, leading clinicians, students and patients. The discussion at the University of Limerick on Wednesday June 8 is entirely focused on midwifery and how to recruit to the profession and retain existing staff.

NMBI’s President and CEO and senior directors will also be in attendance at all five events, with the final three at TUS Athlone (general nursing), St Angela's College Sligo (intellectual disability nursing) and ATU Letterkenny (mental health nursing).

President of NMBI, Essene Cassidy, said: “This Summer Series has been designed to facilitate open conversations about the practice of nurses and midwives and the innovations taking place in our professions right now.”

NMBI CEO Sheila McClelland said: “Senior NMBI staff members will be in attendance listening to our professionals about how they work now in 2022 and how they hope to work into the future.

“We will also be sharing insights and data from our Register of Nurses and Midwives following the digitisation of the registration process.”

There are around 80,000 registered nurses and midwives in Ireland.

Director of Education, Policy and Standards at NMBI, Carolyn Donohoe, said: “The Summer Series is a wonderful opportunity to take NMBI outside Dublin to different college campuses; to listen and to discuss new innovations in nursing and midwifery and to examine how our professions can adapt and change in the years ahead to lead on improvements for our health service users.”

The NMBI/ATU Donegal Summer Series event is a free event from 5pm to 7pm on Thursday 16 June.

Tickets are available on EventBrite.