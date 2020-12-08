Nursing home residents ahead of health staff in queue for Covid vaccine

The European Medicines Agency is set to complete its review of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on December 29

Older people in nursing homes will get Covid-19 vaccinations first, followed by frontline health workers and then the wider over-70s population, under plans to be discussed by Government today.

Ministers will also be briefed on plans to bypass the UK as doses of vaccines are imported due to concern over disruption to the landbridge route set to be caused by Brexit.

With over-65s in long-term residential care being seen as the group most vulnerable to the virus, they will get vaccinated first in the “sequencing” of efforts to inoculate Ireland’s population.

The proposed Vaccination Allocation Strategy – to be brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly – will see healthcare workers with direct contact with patients vaccinated next.

People in the over-70s age group will then be vaccinated, starting with those over 85 and then moving on to five-year age bands of 80 to 84; 75 to 79; and 70 to 74.

Government sources said there will be flexibility in the plans and there may be some overlap of the timing of the different groups getting vaccinated.

Much will depend on the availability of doses of the vaccine in the early days, weeks and months of the roll-out expected to take place early in the New Year.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is set to complete its review of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on December 29 - putting it in poll position to be the first such drug brought into Ireland if approved.

It has already been approved in the UK.

No roll-out of any of the vaccines being developed will take place until the drugs are approved by the EMA.

But Ireland has advance purchase agreements in place with a number of different pharmaceutical companies as part of an initiative spearheaded by the European Commission.

It’s understood Cabinet will discuss other groups of people that may be next in the sequencing plan when it meets today. Sources said the over-riding principle of the roll-out will be “fairness” and a sequencing of groups “based on medical need” as well as recognising the role of frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic.

The roll-out will be accompanied by a communications campaign to help ensure a large section of the public is vaccinated in a bid to secure a high level of national immunity. The campaign will address concerns like vaccine hesitancy and will be based on “transparency” and “evidence-based rationale”.

A separate strategy on the logistics of rolling out millions of doses of vaccines, some requiring special refrigeration, is being developed by a taskforce led by DCU Professor Brian MacCraith. The taskforce is due to deliver its report to Government by Friday.

Separately, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney will update Cabinet on Brexit contingency planning, to include the possibility of a no trade-deal crash-out by Britain at the end of the year.

Some disruption to hauliers using the UK landbridge is expected regardless of whether a deal is struck as Brexit talks continue this week.

Mr Coveney will brief colleagues on contingency plans that have been put in place for the importation of Covid-19 vaccines. It’s been decided that the vaccine will be transported directly from EU ports and airports, bypassing the landbridge route so there’s no chance it can get caught up in traffic chaos at UK ports.

