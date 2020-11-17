Nursing home lost 40 residents to Covid, while 69 staff contracted virus – report

The health watchdog also found a Co Donegal nursing home where four residents died from Covid had no contingency plan in place for the outbreak

An outbreak of Covid-19 in a Kildare nursing home resulted in the deaths of 40 residents, while 69 staff tested positive for the virus.

A further 58 residents at Ryevale Nursing Home in Leixlip contracted the virus but fully recovered.

New inspection reports from the Health Quality and Information Authority detail the devastation in nursing homes across the country as a result of the pandemic.

At Marymount Care Centre in Lucan, Dublin, 29 residents sadly lost their lives.

The management team told inspectors that Covid had affected all residents, staff and the managers themselves deeply.

They were sincerely saddened and emotional about the loss of residents and the impact the pandemic has had on life in their centre.

The outbreak of Covid was described as “devastating and a body blow to the centre”.

Staff voluntarily cancelled annual leave to help deal with the outbreak and inspectors from HIQA observed “high levels of staff morale and resilience”.

Larchfield Park Nursing Home in Naas, Co Kildare reported the deaths of 20 residents due to an outbreak that infected more than half the residents.

The health watchdog also found a Co Donegal nursing home where four residents died from Covid had no contingency plan in place for the outbreak.

Inspectors called unannounced to Larissa Lodge in Letterkenny on August 13.

They found that staffing levels were not adequate to meet the needs of residents in a safe manner.

The lack of a Covid contingency plan “put residents at an increased risk of contracting Covid in the event of a future outbreak,” the report stated.

Staff shortages were reported at a number of nursing homes.

At Mountain Lodge nursing home in Letterkenny, inspectors found all bells in the facility were not being answered quick enough.

They found staff changes and shortages impacted negatively on those living there.

Overall, of the 30 nursing homes inspected, inspectors found evidence of non-compliance in 20 centres. Non-compliance was identified in areas of infection control, healthcare, staffing, residents’ rights and risk management.

