Nursing home hit with 30 Covid cases says it has informed families

THIRTY cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed at a nursing home in east Donegal.

It's understood that the outbreak is among both residents and staff at Brindley Manor Nursing Home in Convoy.

Read More

It comes a day after 31 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed at a home in Co. Laois, among residents and staff.

In a statement issued this morning, Brindley Manor Nursing home confirmed that the family members of residents have been contacted and informed of the situation.

The nursing home cannot comment on the status of these cases as they are personal health related matters.

A Family Liaison Officer has also been appointed and will be engaging with the relatives of residents to provide regular status updates on the health, welfare and care of their loved ones.

In line with Public Health protocols and guidelines, residents who have tested positive for the virus are isolating in their rooms.

Their Director of Nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our Medical Director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

Brindley Manor Nursing Home remains fully operational but is closed to non-essential visitors in line with Level 3 government restrictions.

The statement said: "Our director of nursing is leading the care team at the nursing home and is working closely with Public Health and our medical director to ensure all appropriate measures are put in place to contain the virus.

"We would like to thank all our staff for their dedication, selfless efforts, and tireless work. We would also like to acknowledge the tremendous support given by Public Health, the HSE, Infection Control, and our lead inspector at HIQA."

There are growing concerns about the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Irish nursing homes.

On Tuesday, 31 cases were confirmed among staff and residents in a nursing home in Co Laois.

Kilminchy Lodge Nursing Home in Portlaoise, which is owned by the same operator that runs the home in Donegal, said 21 residents and 10 staff had tested positive.

Seven clusters associated with nursing homes were confirmed last week are a “worrying development,” the CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland, has warned.

A letter sent on Sunday by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly points to 31 open outbreaks in nursing homes, seven of which have been reported in the last week.

“It’s a worrying development,” said Tadgh Daly, CEO of Nursing homes Ireland (NHI).

“We have seen it all the way through, and all the leading health experts have agreed, that if there is a spike in community transmission in a particular community then it increases the likelihood of an outbreak in any health facility, nursing homes and hospitals.”

Mr Daly said he was also concerned that the current trend in nursing homes was mentioned in the latest letter from Nphet to government.

Mr Daly said he was in contact with the owners of the Nursing homes involved and support is being offered from Nursing Homes Ireland.

He added: “Serial testing is detecting cases and it’s important that this continues so that we can take staff off rosters, isolate staff and test residents where needed.”

Serial testing of staff in nursing homes is talking place every two weeks. Mr Daly referred to the increasing rates of community transmission in Donegal as a possible contributing factor to the outbreak in the nursing home in Convoy.

“When the cases were supressed in July and August there were very few cases in nursing homes and in fact, clusters were closing,” he said.

“Now we are seeing increasing cases in the community and there is a knock-on effect in nursing homes.”

Online Editors