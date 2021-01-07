| -1.2°C Dublin

Nursing home hit by Covid outbreak seeks quashing of critical inspection report

Shane Phelan

A nursing home group has taken legal action aimed at quashing a critical inspection report after 34 residents and 29 staff tested positive for Covid-19 at one of its facilities.

Sonas Healthcare claims disproportionate and erroneous findings were made in the as yet unpublished report on the inspection of the 53-bed Sonas Nursing Home in Cloverhill, Co Roscommon, last June.

The inspection took place a month after an outbreak was identified at the facility.

