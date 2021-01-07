Nursing home hit by Covid outbreak seeks quashing of critical inspection report

A nursing home group has taken legal action aimed at quashing a critical inspection report after 34 residents and 29 staff tested positive for Covid-19 at one of its facilities.

Sonas Healthcare claims disproportionate and erroneous findings were made in the as yet unpublished report on the inspection of the 53-bed Sonas Nursing Home in Cloverhill, Co Roscommon, last June.

The inspection took place a month after an outbreak was identified at the facility.

The High Court case is set to put the spotlight on delays in HSE testing of nursing home residents.

Sonas has claimed it took over two weeks for testing to occur after the first resident with symptoms was identified.

The nursing home group claims chief inspector of social services Mary Dunnion failed to take this delay into account in making her findings.

It also claims the failure of a HSE Outbreak Control Team to offer staffing support, when so many workers were out with the virus, was not taken into account in the report.

The group, which operates 11 nursing homes and four retirement villages around the country, fears the publication of the report would cause “grave reputational damage”. It was due to have been published on the website of the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) last October, but this did not occur after Sonas indicated that judicial review proceedings would be brought.

According to a legal filing, the chief inspector made a number of criticisms in the report – including that the nursing home provider failed to ensure all staff and residents were tracked and tested in a timely manner.

She also rejected the provider’s claim that staffing was sufficient, even though Sonas said it managed to replace all 29 staff over a short period.

In proceedings against the chief inspector, a company in the group, Sonas Nursing Home Management Company Ltd, seeks orders quashing the report and its findings.

It has also sought a stay on the report’s publication until the hearing of the application.

The proceedings are being contested and a statement of opposition has been filed.

In an affidavit, Sonas director of operations John Mangan said that in anticipation of the pandemic the nursing home group established an emergency governance team last March to ensure all of its homes were kept informed of guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

In April the first resident in whom symptoms were identified was isolated. According to Mr Mangan, multiple attempts were made to have the resident tested by the HSE – but this did not happen for more than two weeks, on May 7. Three days later, 34 residents and 29 staff were found to be positive for Covid.

Mr Mangan said the delay in HSE testing was relevant across all sections of the report, including findings on infection control and healthcare.

However, he claimed the chief inspector refused to consider the delay in the regulatory judgments reached.

The matter first came before the High Court last November when Sonas was given leave to bring the case. Proceedings were adjourned to allow opposition papers to be filed and for the exchange of affidavits.

The case is due to be mentioned again later this month.

Two preliminary hearings, dealing with discovery issues and possible retention of the stay on the publication of the report, may be required before the main application is heard.