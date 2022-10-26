Nursing director told boss he needed time off to look after ill dad ‘but instead went to Saudi Arabia for job’

A former senior nursing director is before a fitness-to-practice inquiry over claims he forged a reference and falsely stated he needed leave to care for a sick relative – and instead took up a new role in Saudi Arabia.

Professor Rory Farrelly was appointed the director of nursing of the RCSI Hospital Group in 2016 following a successful career in the UK’s NHS.

He is accused of professional misconduct and non-compliance with the code of professional conduct.

A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness-to-practice committee heard details of allegations that Prof Farrelly acted dishonestly in October 2019 and allegedly created a false reference purporting to be from Ian Carter, the chief executive of the RCSI Hospital Group.

Prof Farrelly is alleged to have used the electronic signature of Mr Carter when he was not authorised.

Heis also alleged to have provided an inaccurate record of his remaining annual leave entitlement to his colleague, the then director of human resources at RCSI.

It is also alleged Prof Farrelly told his colleagues he required time off work to care for his father when he knew it was untrue.

He deleted emails when he ought to have known it was inappropriate, it is also claimed.

All allegations relate to events in October 2019. Prof Farrelly has yet to return to his role as director of nursing for the RCSI Group.

He has since taken up the role of nursing director at Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia.

The inquiry heard how in October 2019 Prof Farrelly approached the Enda Maloney, who was director of human resources at RCSI, and said his father was unwell so he needed time off to care for him.

Prof Farrelly said he would use a combination of accrued annual leave and carers leave for several months.

It is alleged he then gave Mr Maloney an inaccurate record of his annual leave entitlements stating he was owed 57 days of leave rather than 51.

Mr Carter told the committee Prof Farrelly also told him he was taking leave to care for a sick relative.

The committee also heard from Amber O'Neill, Prof Farrelly's personal assistant, who had access to his email.

She told the committee she, too, was told by Prof Farrelly he was taking leave to care for an ill relative, but days later she discovered a subfolder in his email account containing documents relating to a job offer in Saudi Arabia.

The inquiry heard how the documents contained a letter of reference from Mr Carter.

Ms O'Neill also saw an email arrive in Prof Farrelly's account with flight details to Saudi Arabia.

She further discovered all the sent emails in Prof Farrelly's email account had been deleted. Committee members heard steps had to be taken by the computer department to restore the emails.

The committee heard how when the office manager examined the letter of reference, she became suspicious as the format, language, and general standard of the document was not in line with the correspondence that would typically flow from the CEO's office.

Mr Carter, in his evidence to the inquiry, insisted he did not write the reference and said he was "flummoxed" when he saw it.

"I didn't draft the reference. I didn't write the reference. I didn't review the reference. It was not me," he said.

Mr Carter said he distinctly remembered speaking with Prof Farrelly about his wish to care for his parents and encouraged him to take what time he needed.

The chief executive said at no time was he made aware Prof Farrelly was taking up a new role.

Ms O'Neill told the committee part of her job was to open, file and report any emails that needed correspondence.

"The emails relating to the job application in Saudi Arabia would appear in the inbox, and then they were gone,” she said.

"He was possibly filing them himself. Only two people could access the Inbox at the same time: him and me.”

Ms O'Neill said she was called into Prof Farrelly's office and he told her he was looking at taking some time off as his father was ill and he seemed quite upset.

She told the committee that shortly after that meeting, an email came in with flight details to Saudi Arabia the following week.

Prof Farrelly was not present or represented at the hearing, and the committee heard he was contacted days before the hearing and put the phone down.

In email correspondence with a member of the NMBI committee who was alerting him to the hearing, Prof Farrelly said the situation had left him "helpless and hopeless”.

And even responding to the email had taken "all of my energy”.

He said he had no means to defend himself from the allegations as he was a full-time family carer.

Prof Farrelly said he has been a "nurse with over 30 years of experience and never had a disciplinary record”.

But "unfortunately", his time working for the HSE was not positive, and he "experienced bullying and dishonesty”.

In the email, Prof Farrelly said he could have handled the issues better but now was in no fit state to challenge the accusations.

He said he felt "beaten and completely helpless and hopeless”.

Prof Farrelly finished his email by saying: “This is what the HSE has done to me."

The committee heard from several witnesses that Prof Farrelly took up his new role in Saudi Arabia immediately after events which are subject to the inquiry.

The hearing was adjourned until next month.