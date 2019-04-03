NURSES will move onto a higher pay scale in less than two years but face curbs on double-jobbing under a new contract offered to end a strike threat.

The Labour Court has not backed a HSE demand that nurses work for two years before they qualify to move onto the new scale.

In a new recommendation, the court also rules out the possibility of split shifts where a nurse might be required to go home for a number of hours before returning to work again.

But the proposal specifies that legal limits on double-jobbing will be upheld.

“Work outside the confines of this contract is not permissible if the combined working time associated with this employment taken together with any other employment exceeds the maximum weekly working hours as set out in the Organisation of Working Time Act,” it says.

The court issued the recommendation to resolve the long-running dispute that led to crippling strikes earlier this year.

It deals with nurses’ and midwives’ location during shifts, their duties, hours of work and the qualifying criteria that will apply to move onto an ‘enhanced’ payscale.

The threat of further industrial action re emerged recently when talks between the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and government officials on the terms of a new contract broke down.

Although nurses on the contract would benefit from higher pay, the union objected to HSE demands that would give it greater control over rostering.

This included an initial proposal to enable the employer to ask nurses to move to another workplace within 43km within a shift.

Last month, the leader of the union for 40,000 nurses Phil Ní Sheaghdha, raised the spectre of more strikes by warning that they were only suspended rather than called off.

Siptu, whose 4,000 nursing members did not go on strike, said it s received the latest of two court recommendations aimed at resolving the dispute.

Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said in the coming days it will convene a meeting of members of its National Nurses and Midwives Sector Committee.

“At this meeting the challenges presented by this latest recommendation will be fully considered which in turn will allow us to guide our members accordingly,” he said.

“The union is also currently in the process of communicating the contents of the Labour Court recommendation to all our members in the sector. We will issue a further statement in due course.”

Online Editors