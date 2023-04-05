Nurses urge action before bank holiday weekend to avoid trolley chaos

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the HSE to take urgent steps ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend to avoid overcrowding.

The country’s biggest nursing union met with senior HSE management late last week, and set out a number of actions that can it wants implemented ahead of this weekend to alleviate pressure next week.

The INMO said its members are concerned over the potential for “very high levels of overcrowding” in the days ahead.

It has called on the HSE to increase discharges over the coming days and this weekend. It said additional capacity must be sourced from the private sector where necessary and all possible care pathways must be used.

The INMO said it is awaiting a response from the HSE.

This comes as 582 patients have been admitted to hospital without a bed today. University Hospital Limerick has the highest number of patients without a bed today at 98, followed by Cork University Hospital (73) and University Hospital Galway (59).

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our members are concerned at the very high levels of overcrowding leading into the Easter period and we have set out the necessary immediate steps that must be taken to alleviate pressure across hospital sites.

“We know that after every bank holiday there is a predictable surge in the number of people on trolleys. Therefore, all efforts to increase discharges, including over the long weekend period must be undertaken. Where it is available additional capacity must be obtained from the private sector and alternative care pathways in the community must be utilised.”

