Nurses under ‘shocking’ financial pressure as the cost of living soars

Some nurses are under such “shocking“ levels of financial pressure as the cost of living bites that they are having to turn to food banks, it was revealed today.

Mick Schnackenberg a general nurse in Tullamore Hospital said: ”As a nurse who lives in the Midlands, I can tell you that nurses are not immune to food poverty.”

He said he knew of at least six nurses who are receiving assistance from food banks, adding: “This is shocking in 2022.“

He was speaking at the annual delegate conference of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation where a motion was passed- during the attendance of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly - calling for urgent talks between Government and the Irish Congress of Trade Unions on the erosion of salary and purchasing power facing nurses versus the 1pc pay rise due in October

He told the conference :”Over the past three days, we have heard about the pressure we are all under in our workplaces but we are not are not just feeling the pressure in their workplace. The cost of just getting to work, especially for those that work in the community, is spiralling.

“We are also working in circumstances where we are suffering the effects of inflation and facing real economic difficulties in providing for themselves and their families in the current economic climate.

“Our members, as frontline workers who spend most of their income in providing day to day essentials for themselves and their families, must not be left to ravages of inflation. “

He added: “House prices are out of control, it is not good enough that it costs close to €1,200 per month to rent a home in Tullamore, and that’s if you are lucky enough to be able to find a place to rent – I checked before I got up here and there are only five properties available in Tullamore to rent at the moment.

Read More

“We are being hammered by steep rises in fuel costs. We don’t have the option to work from home.

"I have colleagues who are forced to take leave as they cannot afford to buy food to make their kids’ lunch for school and also pay to travel to work and pay outrageous car parking fees.

“It is 2022, nurses and midwives have proved our worth. As part of public pay talks scheduled to begin next week, we need Government to bring some relief to our nurses and midwives.”

Sean Shaughnessy a senior nurse in Galway University Hospital said he has colleagues who have no money left for emergency or surprise financial demand.

”We get paid bi-monthly. There are people who five days out from pay day are struggling . That is the reality .

”I have a friend who is a young single widow with two kids who has been dumped by their landlord and is currently navigating the systems in Ireland to get her into housing .”

He said that she is weeks out of having no house and no bed for herself or her kids.

"Minister take that message back and say they are struggling to live in many, many cases,” he said.

Collette Ling of the executive council told the gathering that “spiralling costs of living affect different nurses in different way depending on personal circumstances.

“Every single nurse is affected. We are a small sub set of the nurses in Ireland.

“We must seize this opportunity to return Mr Donnelly back to the Cabinet, back to the Department of Health with a strong unanimous message from our delegates.”

INMO President Karen McGowan told the minister: ”There is a cost to being a nurse or a midwife before we even cross the threshold of our places of work – we do not have an option to work from home one or two days a week, when we are rostered in, we are expected to show up.

"There is a significant cost when you have to drive to and from work for every shift. We are driving lengthy distances because it is becoming impossible to afford a home to buy or rent near our places of work. This is not just an urban phenomenon.

“When we are building new hospitals, we need to factor in where these nurses are going to live. Zoning of land must include affordable housing for frontline workers. Affordable housing is a problem that persists in rural areas, particularly tourist areas, where nurses and midwives are priced out of living near their places of work.

“Young nurses and midwives who are starting out on no wages or the first point of the scales are telling us they are forced to factor in taxi costs because of poor public transport services if they start or finish a shift late at night because they don’t feel it is safe to walk home alone.

"The costs associated with getting to work are not just hitting our pockets, they are hitting us mentally too.

“Nurses caring for patients in their own homes and in the community predominantly drive to and from visits in personal vehicles, with some driving hundreds of kilometres per week. As the cost of living rises, these dedicated staff members should not be left in financial difficulties as a result of doing their jobs.”

“Minister, Government must act. Unfinished business must be completed. We understand you’re the Minister for Health but decisions around review of Building Momentum will impact on your ability to provide a well-staffed health service. Nurses and midwives have made it very clear that they expect review of pay clause of Building Momentum to be actioned quickly. “

The minister said that exploratory talks on the new public pay agreement will start earlier than planned.

Unions will be invited in next week and “this is the Government trying to respond to needs.

He also said he wants the pandemic payment of up to €1,000 “to be paid immediately.”

However the union said the way it was dragged out “had taken the good out of it.”