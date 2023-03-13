Nurses in Limerick Hospital ICU to ballot for industrial action in protest at staffing levels

Nurses in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Limerick are to ballot for industrial action in a campaign for “safe” staffing levels.

Mary Fogarty, assistant director of relations in the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) said: “After exhausting negotiations at local level, the INMO has been mandated by members to commence a ballot for industrial action in the Intensive Care Unit in University Hospital Limerick.

“The issues that exist in University Hospital Limerick have been well documented by this union.

"The lack of consistent safe staffing in the intensive care unit is having a detrimental impact on the physical and mental wellbeing of our members working in this unit and their patients.

“Hospital management have failed to provide an appropriate contingency plan to address the nurse deficits in the ICU and the enablement of outstanding annual leave, time off In Lieu to be taken and/or paid to nurses as requested.”

She said a ballot will take place over the coming weeks.

"We will notify hospital management of the outcome upon completion.”

Last month the executive council of the union sanctioned a campaign of industrial action to pursue safe staffing.

A spokeswoman said: “It has been made very clear to us from at each meeting we attended in the last month that there is a severe staffing crisis in our hospitals.

"Nurses in each hospital have stated that unsafe staffing is the norm. This is unacceptable in regards of patient safety and nurses’ safety at work.

“Ballots for industrial action have been sanctioned on a location-by-location basis, as it is clear that the staffing levels in certain locations are enduring a huge shortfall. We know that many hospitals cannot keep up with the pace at which nurses are leaving to work in safer environments.

“The INMO executive council is now seeking that the Department of Health and the Health Service Executive produce a fully funded workforce plan for the coming winter ahead of the INMO Annual Delegate Conference. If this plan is not completed, a national ballot will be considered.”

