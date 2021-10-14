Nurse to attempt Carrauntoohil climb barefoot to highlight world hunger crisis

A nurse will attempt to become the first person to climb Ireland's highest mountain while barefoot and hungry in a bid to highlight food poverty.

Pat McMahon, from Meelin in north Cork, will attempt to trek to the top of Carrauntoohil in Kerry in a history-making bid on Saturday.

He founded the charity Mothers First and has dedicated his life to helping the poorest people of the world with a particular focus on the Varanasi region of India.

Carrauntoohil is Ireland's highest mountain at 1,038 metres, which hikers find a challenge to conquer even in good conditions.

Saturday is World Food Day and Pat decided he wanted to do something special to raise awareness of food poverty in the world.

Having held the hungry and the dying in his heart and arms for many years, Pat was profoundly moved by the huge impact Covid-19 was having on the poorest of the poor.

Hunger and lack of access to proper healthcare left some communities devastated.

“Global hunger has been rising for the past five years. Covid-19 has exacerbated that rise with an additional 42 million people being pushed to the brink of famine,” he said.

Mothers First delivers life-saving food and medication to malnourished children and pregnant women in India.

Earlier this year, Pat undertook the ‘Barefoot Paddy’ walk around his native village to raise money for the charity.

He was taken aback by the response to his undertaking.



In South Sudan alone, there is a catastrophic problem with food insecurity, disease and healthcare access, he said.

Household surveys revealed that “97pc of the households are restricting adult portion size to save food for children".

Despite this, international humanitarian support, plans are underfunded by between 45pc to 50pc, the nurse said.Mother First has saved thousands of lives since it was founded by Pat in 2004.



In 2015, he began advocating at an international level and in 2019 he played a critical role in ensuring that anaemia in women was included as an indicator to monitor the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



Further information is available from www.mothersfirstcharity.org



