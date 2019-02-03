Nurse strike could spark €2.3bn public sector pay claim war

The Government has claimed the INMO is seeking a 12pc pay increase for their members and the Department of Finance said a similar pay hike for all public sector workers would cost the State almost €2.3bn.

The revelation comes as the nursing union led by Phil Ni Sheaghdha dramatically escalated plans for industrial action. Ms Ni Sheaghdha announced two more days of strike action - February 19 and 21, in addition to the already-announced strikes on the 5th, 7th, 12th, 13th and 14th - which means the health service will be brought to a standstill for seven days this month.

It is understood nurses are considering reducing cover for GP out-of-hours' services during the next round of strikes which will put increased pressure on hospital emergency departments. Community nursing services will also be stripped back. Last night, Ms Ni Sheaghdha accused the Government of responding to the industrial action with "threats and intransigence".

"Everybody - except the Government - recognises that there is a serious under-staffing problem in our health services," she said.

"The public support for the strike last Wednesday showed that the Irish people stand with nurses and midwives.

"Our message is clear. We will not be going away - resolving this dispute requires direct engagement from the Government, recognising the real recruitment and retention problems in Irish nursing and midwifery," she added.

Meanwhile, senior Department of Public Expenditure and Reform officials have been locked in talks with the Irish Congress of Trade Unions with the aim of finding a resolution to the escalating industrial relations crisis.

The INMO's decision to strike last Wednesday was the first industrial action by a nursing union in almost 20 years. The majority of the union's almost 40,000 members will also strike on Tuesday and Thursday this week.

The industrial action has caused health service chaos and resulted in thousands of vital hospital appointments being cancelled. The union is demanding better pay and conditions for members which would be equivalent to a €7,000 or 12pc pay increase.

However, the Government insists it cannot afford to increase nurses' pay as Brexit looms. The union claims the Government costings for their pay demands are exaggerated. The INMO last year signed off on the Lansdowne Road public sector pay deal.

The agreement secured pay increases for nurses over the next three years, which in some cases could total more than €7,000. However, the union is insisting on re-opening the agreement to discuss further pay increases for members.

Central to their claim is a call for nurses to receive the same pay as equivalent health workers such as physiotherapists. They have also raised concerns about staffing and recruitment levels in the HSE.

