Nurse remembers Sally Maaz’s final moments: She said ‘I'm hungry, I would love cornflakes and cold milk and orange juice,’ moments later she was dead

The nurse who cared for teenager Sally Maaz wept as she described the 17-year-olds final moments.

Nurse Margaret Casey Burke was alone with Sally when she died shortly after 2 am on April 24, 2020.

She told the inquest into Sally's death that the much-loved teenager died peacefully and was not in distress.

She said there was no indication that Sally was close to death, and moments earlier, they had been talking.

"Just before 2 am, I saw her hand move. I said, 'Are you ok, Sally?'.

"She seemed more settled and alert. She asked me the date and time said it was the beginning of Ramadan.

"She said, 'I'm hungry. I would love cornflakes and cold milk and orange juice."

Nurse Burke got the cereal for Sally and began to crush the cornflakes as she feared they were "too crunchy" and could be difficult for Sally to eat.

But Sally told her, "That's ok; I like it crunchy."

Sally took two spoons of cornflakes and a sip of juice.

Moments later, Sally complained of pain and passed away, the nurse said.

Turning to Sally's family, Ms Burke said end of life care is a huge priority for her and her colleagues.

"I was in the room with her, and it was lovely."

The Maaz family, through their solicitor Johan Verbruggen, of Callan Tansey Solicitors, thanked Ms Casey Burke for her care of Sally.

On the second day of evidence at Ms Maaz's inquest at Swinford Courthouse, a statement by Dr Paul Oslizlok, a consultant paediatric cardiologist who treated Sally throughout her life, was read into evidence.

Dr Oslizlok said Sally was diagnosed with a complex congenital heart defect at birth.

Despite her prognosis being very uncertain, the medical team in Crumlin proceeded with heart surgery when she was just weeks old.

The surgery was a success, and Sally thrived due to the care she received from her devoted family.

Dr Oslizlok described Sally as "always a happy child" who was very well looked after".

However, due to the complexity of her condition, Sally's required multiple heart surgeries during her childhood.

Dr Ozlizlok and his team, who cared for Sally throughout her life, were very sad to hear of her passing.

He said Sally was born and lived with a "very complex heart condition".

"Her family were always very supportive. I was delighted to see her develop into a bright, happy young lady.

"My sincere condolence to her lovely family."

The inquest had previously heard the Maaz family were grateful for the care Sally received by staff members in Mayo University Hospital.

However, following her death, they had questions about her care and her diagnosis of Covid-19 five days after she was admitted to the hospital.

Sally was admitted to Mayo University Hospital on April 14, 2020, complaining of shortness of breath and severe lower back pain.

She was later diagnosed with a pulmonary embolism, Covid-19 and MRSA.

She also was suffering from a life-threateningly high potassium level on admittance.

Sally was tested for Covid-19 on April 14 and initially was negative.

However, she was tested again two days later, on April 16, as doctors felt she was symptomatic.

On this occasion, the test was indeterminate, but she tested positive on April 19.

The inquest heard that Sally was initially admitted to a Covid ward but was transferred to a non-Covid ward when she tested negative.

However, as her symptoms continued and a second Covid test was "indeterminate", her medical decided to move her back to a Covid ward.

Assistant Director of Nursing Grainne McHale told the inquest that the decision to move Sally from a non-Covid ward to a four-bed bay with three other suspected covid positive patients "was not ideal."

"It wasn't an ideal situation to put suspected (Covid positive patients) together, but when you have no other alternative, you have to do it with the controls in place to ensure it doesn't transmit.”

Ms McHale none of the other patients that shared the four-bed ward with Sally contracted Covid.

After Sally was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on April 19, she moved to a single room.

Coroner Pat O'Connor said he would deliver the inquest verdict at a later date.