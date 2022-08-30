Nurse failed to perform basic tasks and ‘stood looking completely blank’ as woman had suspected heart attack, inquiry told

An inquiry has heard a male nurse failed to perform basic nursing tasks and "stood there looking completely blank" as a woman had a suspected heart attack in front of him at a nursing home.

A fitness to practice inquiry heard Daniel Ioan, a Romanian qualified nurse, is accused of poor professional performance and non-compliance with the code of professional conduct in relation to five allegations.

A Nursing and Midwifery Board of Ireland (NMBI) fitness to practice committee heard Mr Ioan had never held a nursing position before his employment in a nursing home in county Cavan in August 2019.

Due to his lack of experience, the nursing home employed Mr Ioan initially as a carer with a view to hiring him as a nurse when his competency was proven.

It is alleged that Mr Ioan lacked general nursing knowledge during a seven-week introductory period.

It is alleged Mr Ioan was unable to complete an admission assessment; failed to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of pressure sores; was unable to calculate a BMI score and other risk analysis tests.

It is also alleged Mr Ioan failed to act appropriately when a resident experience chest pains.

Mr Ioan is also facing an allegation he attempted to lift a patient by placing his arms under their armpits when he ought to have known it was inappropriate.

It is also alleged Mr Ioan was unable to explain the appropriate procedures to be followed when a patient collapses.

Clinical Nurse Manager Heather Clarke told the committee she had met with Mr Ioan to see how he was settling in, and he said he knew everything he needed to know about caring and wanted to be a nurse.

"However, as time progressed, I could see Daniel standing around waiting to be prompted by the carers.

"He seemed to constantly need prompting. You could see him at times standing around in the corridor. He looked a bit lost at times."

Ms Clarke said Mr Ioan did not complete assessments on patients and left much of the paperwork blank.

She also told the committee she believed he copied one completed form relating to one patient to another.

"The assessments themselves are a step-by-step process that you would follow, but he didn't seem able to fill out any of it.

"He started to fill out the activity of daily living (form), and I had given him another patient's form to show him the wording, and it appeared as if he had copied the other assessment straight onto this lady's assessment.

"There was a line saying that this lady likes to talk to her husband; however, her husband was no longer living.

"I asked him to fill them out, and please don't copy it word for word."

Ms Clarke also detailed an incident where a resident suffered chest pain, and they called an ambulance.

As Ms Clarke assessed the woman, Mr Ioan stood beside them and asked unrelated questions.

"He asked me about paperwork, and I said, I'm sorry, this is a medical emergency.

"I was quite concerned that Mr Ioan was just standing there, he's supposed to be a nurse, and we were thinking this person is having a heart attack.

"He was just standing there. He never asked about the lady and if she was ok or if he could help.

"He never made reference to her at all.

"In the end, I just said, Daniel, it's ok, you can go now, because he was just standing there, and I couldn't concentrate on answering his questions and dealing with the resident.

"There didn't seem to be alarm bells going off for Daniel. He just stood there completely blank.

Ms Clarke said she had, at this point, concerns about Mr Ioan being left in charge of patients.

She told the committee that she asked Mr Ioan what he would do if someone collapsed on his watch, and he did not answer.

Ms Clarke told the committee Mr Ioan told her he did not know who he would call for help in the event a patient collapsed.

"The answer I was expecting was he would call for an ambulance or a doctor.

"I asked Daniel what number he would ring in an emergency (999/112), and he couldn't answer.

"He didn't have any capacity to answer any questions," she said.

Ms Clarke said she was walking past a patient's room on another occasion when she observed Mr Ioan lifting a patient inappropriately.

"He was pulling and lifting her under the arms," she said.

Ms Clarke told the committee she found his actions shocking as he had complete manual handling training the day before.

"I went in straight away and said, 'Daniel, you had your training yesterday. You can't do this,' to which he replied, "We can do this."

Ms Clarke said Mr Ioan was doing "exactly what he was told not to do."

"My concern was he was barely able to work as a carer. I couldn't imagine leaving Mr Ioan working as a nurse with responsibility for 37 residents.

"He kept saying, 'I know all there is to know about caring, and he was confident in his nursing abilities. I said to him that I was not (confident in his nursing abilities)."

Mr Ioan did not attend the hearing, but in email correspondence with a member of the NMBI legal team, he denied the allegations.

The hearing continues.