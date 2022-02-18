Nuns to offer rooms in abandoned Wexford school for €275 a month

One of the rooms in the abandoned Wexford school.

The Mercy sisters are looking to offer rooms in an abandoned school in Wexford for rent for €275 a month.

Last week, an ad appeared on Daft.ie which offered a “studio-type room” in the former national school, St Joseph’s in New Ross, Co Wexford.

After the ad was highlighted by a Twitter account called ‘Crazy House Prices’ many people were in disbelief that an abandoned school could be used for housing.

However, the building is owned by Monoma Ireland and the Mercy sisters who want to offer a “protection by occupation” service, which allows renters – known as property guardians – to live in vacant buildings at a reduced rate to prevent vandalism.

Monoma Ireland (formerly known as Camelot Property Management Ireland) has been providing affordable living spaces in Europe since 1993 and in Ireland since 2006.

St Joseph’s was vacated in May 2017 when it amalgamated with two other schools, Michael Street Boys and CBS NS, to form the new school complexes in Castlemoyle.

It was occupied by Jonah Special School, Slieverue for around a year, but currently stands vacant.

Monoma Ireland and the Mercy sisters are due to submit a planning application to Wexford County Council to carry out work on the premises so that it can be liveable.

A spokesperson for the company told the New Ross Standard that it pre-advertises upcoming properties like St Joseph’s on Daft.ie so that it can learn about the potential interest for the property.

“In relation to the former St. Jonah’s school, the property will be fitted with temporary bathroom and kitchen facilities, as well as fulfilling all requirements regarding health and safety,” a spokesperson for Monoma Ireland said.

"Maintenance will be done by Monoma Ireland, on behalf of the owner.

“The concept of temporary use of vacant spaces via Monoma has thus provided a win-win solution for all involved.”

Photos included in the listing show a lightly furnished classroom measuring 20sq m, with a foldout sofa bed positioned below blackboards. The listing adds that bathroom and kitchen facilities are shared in the accommodation.

The photos show an old school toilet and sink in a separate room, with a row of coat hooks on one wall.

In a statement issued to RTÉ’s Prime Time, the Mercy Sisters, Southern Province said their preferred opinion is to dispose of the building, but that the Department of Education retains a hold on it.

It added that the congregation would not receive any financial payment for the letting.

"The Department wish to retain this ongoing hold on the property for the present, which greatly restricts our current options," it said.

"Our main concern is the security of the property and its inevitable deterioration, as it is not in use or occupied.”

Wexford County Council told the programme that it will be carrying out inspections to ensure compliance with relevant planning legislation.

Speaking to Independent.ie last Friday, when the ad was brought to the public’s attention and then taken down, Cllr Michael Sheehan said he suspected that it was posted to gauge the level of interest from renters.

"Someone sent me on that listing at 9 o’clock this morning and I thought ‘this is wrong, there has to be something wrong here.’

“I immediately contacted the department of the education minister to say ‘can you clarify or confirm why it’s up for rent, is it true or is it fake?’

“The posting has been removed so makes me believe that somebody - without the knowledge of the department - has put that up to see what the reaction would be.”

The councillor, who once ran a food bank from the empty school building, said he believes it should be used as an enterprise centre – as it’s not a building for housing.



