Numbers out of work surged to over 500,000 as government imposed new restrictions

THE unemployment rate jumped by over 25pc last month as new restrictions pushed the number out of people out of work over 500,000.

New official figures show the unemployment rate stood at 20.2pc in October when those on the pandemic unemployment payment are included.

This was 27pc higher than the 15.9pc rate in September.

There were 394,538 people out of work in September, compared with 501,640 last month according to the latest Labour Force Survey.

The impact of the pandemic can also be seen by a dramatic 22pc fall in the number of hours worked – a decrease of almost 17 million hours – in the second quarter of this year.

Overall, the number of hours worked fell by 5.4pc, or four million, in the year to September.

The Central Statistics Office said Covid-19 continued to impact the labour market in a statement today as it released its latest labour force survey.

‘The Covid-19 pandemic has had a considerable impact on the Irish labour market and that impact started towards the end of quarter one 2020,” said statistician Jim Dalton.

“On November 4, as part of the monthly unemployment release for October 2020, the CSO published Covid-19 adjusted unemployment volumes and rates for the end of September 2020 which corresponded to 394,538 persons and 15.9pc respectively for persons aged 15-74 years.

“By the end of October 2020, these are estimated to have stood at 501,640 and 20.2pc respectively.”

At the end of September, there were just over 2 million people at work according to the Covid-19 adjusted measure of employment, with an employment rate of 61pc.

The following month, the number at work was 1.9m with an employment rate of 57.5pc.

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe said today’s figures show Ireland’s labour market continued to bear the fall-out from Covid-19 and the associated public health restrictions in the third quarter this year.

“The rise in the labour force survey unemployment rate to 6.7pc in today’s figures shows the impact of the pandemic on people’s livelihoods,” he said, referring to the

seasonally adjusted unemployment rate, which does not include the Covid-related figures.

This increased from 4.9pc in the second quarter of the year to 6.7pc in the third quarter.

“However the rise in total employment and total hours worked in the economy from the second quarter is evidence of the improvement in economic conditions in the third quarter and shows how resilient Ireland’s labour market is,” said the minister.

He said the introduction of Level 5 public health restrictions has had a significant and rapid impact on our labour market with numbers of claimants for the PUP rising to 350,000 in recent weeks.

“However, I am encouraged by the fact that, with sectors such as construction and manufacturing remaining open, the rise in the number of people relying on the PUP has stayed well below the peak of 600,000 from early May,” he said.

“If we continue our diligent efforts, as we have done to date in reducing the spread of the virus for a second time, many people will return to work once Level 5 restrictions are lifted.”

Meanwhile, the labour force survey shows that 21pc of workers said they did some work from home pre-Covid-19.

However this rose to 36pc in the third quarter of this year.

Just 5pc said their main place of work was their home pre-Covid, but 28pc said it was their main workplace between July and September this year.

