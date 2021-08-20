Number travelling north for eye surgery on HSE scheme returns to pre-pandemic levels

The number of people travelling to Northern Ireland for eye surgery, funded almost entirely by a HSE cross-border scheme, has returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The numbers travelling north for cataract operations is reportedly due to long HSE waiting lists which can be up to four years long, with delays in Cork and Kerry particularly long.

Nine patients from Co Kerry travelled to Belfast this week for cataract surgery, organised by Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae.

Around 90pc of the cost of the surgery is reimbursed by the HSE under a cross-border scheme established after Brexit..

Under the arrangement, eye surgery patients are booked into the Ramada Hotel in Belfast, a short two minute walk from the clinic, where they are assessed after arrival.

The patients undergo the surgery the following morning, before they are free to travel home.

Read More

Gary McArdle, Director of Cathedral Eye Clinic in Belfast, said Mr Healy-Rae is “one of a growing number of TDs and councillors who have been referring their constituents to the Cathedral Eye Clinic over the past couple of years”.

“We have seen thousands of patients over the past 10 years under the cross-border schemes. Numbers dropped off last year as the pandemic led to lockdowns, but the success of the vaccination programme has given confidence back to people,” he said.

Patients from the Republic can claim reimbursement from the HSE under the new Northern Ireland Planned Healthcare Scheme which was introduced by the Department of Health earlier this year following Brexit.

Mr McArdle said the bookings from the Republic have increased over the summer months as more people became vaccinated.

“The success of the vaccine roll-out is giving patients more confidence to travel. Of course we continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols, but there is definitely a ‘vaccine bonus’ for patients with steady increases in the number of patients since May and June,” Mr McArdle said.

Meanwhile, 85-year-old Christina O’Connor from Tralee was one of the nine patients who made the journey this week.

“I feel so good and I can’t believe how quick the operation was. I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to Michael Healy-Rae for organising this trip. Everyone on the bus and at the Cathedral Eye Clinic were a pleasure, especially Kaylee who looked after me as I travelled on my own. The clinic was so professional and the staff at the hotel looked after us so well,” she said.

Fellow passenger Malcolm White (75) from Kilgarvan, was having surgery on a second eye after having a cataract removed in June. He said: “My surgery was very well organised. I have noticed a big difference since my first eye surgery and I look forward to the same outcome with my second eye. I am really looking forward to not needing glasses very soon, thanks to everyone at the Cathedral Eye Clinic.”

And 90-year-old Teresa Butler from Charleville added: “I am delighted with my first eye surgery that I had done in June. I can now see the mountains from my daughter’s kitchen window."











