Number on pandemic unemployment payment drops below 160,000 as economy reopens

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen to under €160,000.

Payments valued at €46.7 million were issued this week to 157,712 people in receipt of the PUP, compared with 163,400 last week.

This was in addition to the 184,213 people on the Live Register at the end of July.

At its peak in May 2020, there were 602,100 people receiving the PUP.

A reduction of €50 to the payment will take effect from September, and will be tapered out over the next six months.

As restrictions ease and people return to work, the payment will be gradually reduced from next month until February 2022 to align with the standard jobseekers benefit.

From September the top three rates of the PUP will reduce by €50. The maximum weekly rate of €350 will reduce to €300.

The current rate of €300 will reduce to €250 and the current rate of €250 will reduce to €203. The new payment rates will be received on Tuesday 14th September.

People on the €203 PUP rate will transition to standard jobseekers terms.

Full time registered students who are currently on the PUP will receive their final payment in September when the academic year begins.

The PUP will be further reduced from November 16, 2021, and February 8, 2022, and as PUP recipients go on to the €203 rate in each phase, they will be transitioned to standard jobseeker terms.

To support businesses, self employed people will be eligible for a grant if they choose to close their PUP, and self-employed people in receipt of the PUP who are looking to maintain their business can receive up to €960 over an eight-week period, while retaining their full PUP entitlement.

Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys said: “It is very encouraging to see more and more people returning to work every week. Over 325,000 people have come off the Pandemic Unemployment Payment since February and with many businesses actively advertising for and hiring new staff, I expect this strong trend to continue throughout August.

“It’s important that people remember to close their claim for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment on their first day back at work.”

Currently, the county with the highest number of people on the PUP is Dublin, with 59,480, followed Cork (14,025) and Galway (8,363),and the highest age category of people receiving the PUP is 35 to 44 years of age.

The sector with the highest number of people still on the PUP is the accommodation and food sector, with 33,834 people. This has significantly reduced from 131,230 in May 2020.