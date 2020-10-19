Number on pandemic jobless payments jumps by over 15,000 in a week

This is an increase of almost 7pc (stock photo)

THE number of people claiming pandemic jobless payments has jumped by over 15,000 in the last week.

There are 244,153 people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment.

This is an increase of almost 7pc or 15,295 on the 228,858 claiming it last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a payment is accommodation and food service, with 79,369 claimants.

This is followed by the wholesale and retail trade with 31,834 claimants and the administrative and support service sector, with 23,273 claimants.

There were another 211,492 people on the Live Register at the end of last month.

“Some €65.5m has been paid out in the pandemic unemployment payment this week, supporting over 244,000 people,” said Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

“Today’s figures demonstrate the unprecedented challenging times the country is facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A major factor in managing the behaviour of the virus is being able to reduce the number of people we meet.”

She said she knows how difficult it is for people who are being asked to work from home where possible and to refrain from making household visits.

“But the best way we can protect the people we care about the most is to follow the public health advice: reduce your contacts, wash your hands, wear your mask, and observe social distancing,” she said.

She said she is deeply conscious that people feel anxious and concerned about the prospect of future restrictions.

“But I know too that we have it in us as a country to get back on top on this virus,” she said. “We did it before and we will do it again.

“So let’s come together and ensure we do what is necessary to protect lives and protect livelihoods.”

Since March, 75,015 people under the age of 66 have been medically certified for receipt of the Covid-19 enhanced illness benefit.

This is an increase of 3,374 from last week and an increase of 5,749 in the past two weeks.

The number of people medically certified to receive the benefit has increased in every county in the last week, the greatest number being in Dublin, followed by Cork and Galway.

The three counties under level four restrictions, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan have seen increases of 163, 173 and 97 people medically certified to receive the payment.

