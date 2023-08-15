Number of young Irish adults still living with parents almost doubles in a decade – but women are quicker to leave home than men

More than two in three Irish adults aged 25 and 29 are still living at home with their parents, latest figures show

The scale of Ireland’s housing crisis is laid bare by new figures showing the number of young adults still living with their parents has almost doubled in the last decade.

And young men are less likely to leave the family home compared to their female counterparts, according to new data from Eurostat.

The latest figures show that 68pc of Irish adults aged between 25 and 29 were still living at home last year. That compares to an EU average of 42pc.

For women in this age group, 61pc have yet to move out, while almost three-quarters (74pc) of men have yet to fly the nest.

However, a decade ago, just 36pc of those aged 25 to 29 were still living with their parents.

A combination of high rents and a lack of affordable housing means more Irish adults than ever before are unable to leave the family home.

In 2019, fewer than half (45pc) of Irish adults aged 25-29 were living with their parents, which was only just above the EU average.

In 2020 and 2021 the rates climbed to 52pc and 61pc respectively as the country endured the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic which saw many young adults return to their childhood home.

However, as other EU countries saw a decline in the number of adults living with their parents since then, in Ireland it has increased still further and now stands at 68pc.

Population growing at three times the rate of home supply in Ireland

In contrast, just 5.7pc of Finnish adults aged 25-29 live with their parents, 4.4pc of Danes and 6.3pc of Swedes.

In France, a quarter of adults in their mid to late 20s are still living at home.

The rate is 20pc in Germany and 17.3pc in the Netherlands.

Just Croatia, Slovakia, Greece and Italy have higher rates than Ireland of such adults living at home.

The average age at which young Irish men move out is now 27.4 years, while for women it is 26.5 years.

Ireland is an outlier in Western Europe, and sits among the Balkan and Eastern European countries where socio-economic circumstances and a lack of viable job opportunities often mean adults remain in the family home into their late 20s and early 30s.

For instance, Finns, Danes and Swedes all tend to move out of the family home before turning 22. Dutch, Germans and French young adults usually move out before turning 23.

Among 20-24-year-olds, Ireland’s rate is also quite high, with 89pc still living at home. The EU average for this age group is 74pc.

However, a lack of rental accommodation and affordable housing to buy means many young Irish people cannot afford to move out.

Ireland has the most expensive housing market in the EU, and rents are well above the EU average.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien last week conceded to the Irish Independent that the country has a “very significant housing problem” and said he wants to see more support for renters in the October Budget.

Among the measures he wants introduced are an increase in the renter’s tax credit to almost €800 and to extend the Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers for another two years.

Psychiatrist Dr David Coleman pointed out that the phenomenon in Ireland is likely more circumstantial – due to the cost of living and lack of affordable housing – rather than cultural or a generational change.

In the Irish context of “failure to launch” – a psychological phenomenon of adult children who are very delayed leaving, or never move out of, their family home to live independently of their parents – Dr Coleman said it likely comes down to opportunity or lack thereof.

“Economic factors are the most significant reasons for adult children remaining at home, or returning home after a period of independent living. For example, in the Nordic (countries), where cost of living is lower compared to income levels, there are fewer adults remaining at home than in southern Europe,” he told the Irish Independent.

“In some countries, like Italy, for example, they have found that adult children remaining at home has become part of the culture and that many parents prefer their adult children to remain at home.

“Continuing education is another significant factor that delays young adults from leaving home.

“The financial capacity of parents is also a factor. Parents with higher incomes are more likely to have adult children still living in the home than those with lower incomes.”