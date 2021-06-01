Number of unexpected deaths in nursing homes more than doubled last year as pandemic hit

The number of unexpected deaths in privately and publicly owned nursing homes more than doubled last year to 1,833.

Underlining the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic impact on the nursing home sector, the number of unexpected deaths in nursing homes during April last year at 672. This compares to 706 unexpected deaths for the entire year of 2019.

The April nursing home death toll during the first wave of Covid-19 represents 36pc of all unexpected deaths in nursing homes during 2020.

Across 2020, the number of unexpected deaths in nursing homes increased by 1,127 or 160pc from 706 in 2019 to 1,833 last year.

Read More

The second worst month in terms of unexpected mortality also occurred during the first Covid-19 wave when there were 303 unexpected deaths for the month of May.

The figures are contained in the 2020 annual report of health sector watchdog, the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

It shows that the number of unexpected deaths decreased sharply during the summer months last year when 59 unexpected deaths in nursing homes were recorded in July and 58 in August.

However, the number of unexpected deaths rose again in November to 121 and to stood at 106 in December as Covid-19 infection rates increased.

The annual report states that the first reported case of Covid-19 in a nursing home was reported to Hiqa on March 13, 2020.

The number of Covid-19 notifications from nursing home providers to Hiqa reached a peak in April at 216 followed by 147 in October.

The report states that by the end of the year, 82pc of nursing homes had reported at least one case of confirmed Covid-19.

The report states: “However, this percentage does not convey the constant anxiety experienced by providers and their staff as they moved from an initial focus on prevention and then, if necessary, escalating to the recognition, management and containment of an outbreak.”

At the end of 2020, 702 outbreaks had been reported across registered nursing homes with 1pc reporting more than five outbreaks, 4pc reporting more than four outbreaks and 14pc reporting more than three outbreaks.

In response to Covid-19, Hiqa temporarily suspended all routine regulatory and monitoring inspections of nursing homes on March 12 and recommenced inspections in April 2020.

In her message attached to the report, Hiqa’s chief inspector of social services and director of regulation, Mary Dunnion, said “gaps and shortcomings in our regulatory framework were further exposed by Covid-19”.

“Hiqa has repeatedly called for a review process to make the current regulations fit for purpose and in line with the changing models of care we see across the country. In particular, clinical governance, staffing levels, as well as effective governance and management, require improvement.”

On the impact of Covid-19, the report said: “Residents expressed a great deal of fear and anxiety and found the isolation of visiting restrictions difficult to cope with”.

The report said: “Staff and management told inspectors about the pressure on them to protect residents and the additional strain caused by staff shortages.”

The report states that 2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenge for the nursing home sector where the impact of Covid-19 on nursing homes has been pervasive with many older people living in nursing homes sadly dying as a result of the virus.

Hiqa also reported that the number of unexpected deaths in centres for people with disabilities increased from 79 in 2019 to 100 last year.

Nursing homes dealing with the pandemic also coincided with a large upsurge in Hiqa receiving concerns from members of the public over care being provided to residents.

For the 12 months of 2020, Hiqa received 1,213 pieces of unsolicited information relating to nursing homes, a 71pc increase on the number received in 2019. These included concerns relating to complaints, general welfare and development, governance and management, health and safety, risk management, healthcare and residents’ rights.

Last year, Hiqa carried out 392 inspections of 323 nursing homes and this included six nursing homes requiring three or more inspections during 2020.

At the end of December last, there were 573 registered designated nursing homes here with 32,091 registered beds and the vast majority at 80pc are owned and operated by private providers.