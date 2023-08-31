Number of UK citizens holding Irish passports increases by 600pc, new figures show

The number of UK citizens holding Irish passports has increased six-fold since 2011, heightened by people seeking dual nationality post-Brexit, new data shows.

The data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), showed almost 160,000 UK citizens living in England and Wales now also hold an Irish passport. This is compared to almost 26,000 UK-born people who also had an Irish passport in 2011, when the last census was recorded.

In 2021, the majority (84.4pc) of UK residents in England and Wales held only one passport, the UK Census 2021 figures showed, but there has been an increase in those holding an Irish passport over the 10-year period.

It is said that the rise in dual citizens could be attributed to the UK’s departure from the European Union.

Jay Lindop, from the ONS, said: “The number of people with dual citizenship has doubled since 2011, with more than 1.2 million usual residents in England and Wales now holding multiple passports.

“This change has been partly driven by migration over the decade, with an increase in people moving here from the EU. As people who have settled in England and Wales go on to have children, we can see an increase in dual citizenship among the younger ages.

“The rise in dual citizens may also suggest greater uptake of additional passports following the end of free movement when the UK left the European Union.”

The ONS said there were age differences among dual citizens, with the increase in British and European dual citizens being primarily driven by younger age groups.

Meanwhile British/Irish passport holders were recorded to be older, with an average age of 47. The average age for non-EU dual citizens was 22, while Irish-only passport holders had a median age of 33.

More than half (58.7pc) of dual citizens born in the UK and holding both UK and EU passports were aged under 16, while just over a third (36.7pc) of UK and non-EU dual citizens were under 16.

The findings noted that the decade-long increase in UK/Irish dual citizens was most apparent among individuals aged 50 to 70, suggesting that many only adopted their dual nationality more recently despite having relocated to England and Wales years earlier.

In geographic distribution, the ONS found that 39.1pc of UK-born holders of both UK and EU passports in England and Wales were residing in London during the 2021 census.

The statistics body said the reasons behind holding multiple passports likely vary between those who acquired a UK passport first and those who initially obtained a non-UK passport. Notably, the census did not collect data on when passports were obtained.