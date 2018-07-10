Motorists travelling through north Dublin are being advised to take care this morning as a number of traffic lights are out of action following a power outage.

Motorists travelling through north Dublin are being advised to take care this morning as a number of traffic lights are out of action following a power outage.

Number of traffic lights out of action in north Dublin following power failure

AA Roadwatch says lights in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 3 areas are not working.

Anyone driving through the Balybough, North Strand and Fairview areas are being advised to exercise caution.

Traffic lights are currently out of action at the junction of Summerhill and North Circular Road.

Online Editors