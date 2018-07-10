News Irish News

Tuesday 10 July 2018

Number of traffic lights out of action in north Dublin following power failure

Motorists are being advised to take caution
Motorists are being advised to take caution
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Motorists travelling through north Dublin are being advised to take care this morning as a number of traffic lights are out of action following a power outage.

AA Roadwatch says lights in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 3 areas are not working.

Anyone driving through the Balybough, North Strand and Fairview areas are being advised to exercise caution.

Traffic lights are currently out of action at the junction of Summerhill and North Circular Road.

Online Editors

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News