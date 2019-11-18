Number of seizures of drugs parcels in post has almost doubled in a year

A record number of detections has uncovered almost €3m of controlled drugs weighing over half a tonne.

Most of the detections are made at postal sorting centres, including the main centre in Portlaoise, where Revenue staff use sniffer dogs and X-ray machines to intercept packages.

Uncovered

Official figures show a total of 2,211 individual consignments of drugs being sent through the postal service were uncovered up to the end of October, compared to a total of 1,149 seizures during all of 2018.

They indicate that there is an increasing number of smaller quantities of drugs being intercepted by Revenue.

The total value of drugs seized in the first 10 months of the year is €2,958,671 - up 14pc on the value of last year's seizures.

The parcels have come from countries such as the US, Canada, Spain, South Africa, Indonesia and Thailand.

