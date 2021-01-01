Number of road deaths increased in 2020 despite reduction in traffic due to pandemic

MORE people died on our roads in 2020 than 2019, according to provisional road collision statistics from the RSA.

There were 140 road user fatalities in 2019, with the number increasing to 149 last year. However, there was a serious decrease in collisions which only resulted in injuries.

There were 1,407 fewer serious and minor injury collisions recorded in 2020 compared to 2019 – a decrease of 25pc.

“It has been a disappointing year for road safety,” said Minister for State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton. “While we have seen a significant reduction in the number of serious and minor injury crashes, road deaths have increased.

“This is despite a reduction in traffic volumes for periods during the year due to the pandemic.”

However, she noted that this was not the first time there have been setbacks and said she was hopeful that, now that road safety has been identified as a priority social issue in the Programme for Government, change was possible.

“The development of the new Government Road Safety Strategy, which will span the next decade, is well under way and will have at its heart the ‘Vision Zero’,” she said.

“All deaths on our roads are preventable and no loss of life or injury should be tolerated or accepted as the price of our mobility. Starting in the new year, working together, government agencies and public alike, we must begin the work of realising the vision of zero deaths on Ireland’s roads.”

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell said that while she was saddened by the increase in deaths last year, the RSA's general strategy appeared to be working.

“Overall, our strategy to reduce road trauma is working. Between 2013 and 2019, Ireland saw a 26pc reduction in road traffic fatalities, compared to just a 6pc reduction across the whole of the EU-27,” she said.

“It is important to acknowledge that many lives have been saved and the next strategy now being prepared will build on this progress.”

She also mentioned “Vision Zero”, a Government initiative to try to get road crash fatalities down to zero by 2050.

RSA chief executive Sam Waide reminded people to follow basic road safety advice.

“What is particularly worrying is the rise in the number of passenger deaths,” he said. “While gardaí continue to analyse the circumstances of these incidents, we do know from past research that non-wearing of a seatbelt can be a factor.

“Therefore, I would remind every person getting into a car to wear their seatbelt.”

He also highlighted that people should be aware of how roadside behaviour may have changed since the start of the pandemic.

“A continued emphasis on social distancing in 2021 will mean that we will need to share the road carefully and, as drivers, not only look out for vulnerable road users but also reduce our speed,” he said.

