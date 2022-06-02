Number of registered births down by a quarter since 2011, with average age of first-time mothers now 31.6 years

THE number of births registered continues to fall, down almost a quarter in the decade since 2011, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

It comes as the average age of first-time mothers continues to rise, up 0.2 years to 31.6 years from 2020.

The CSO has today released the Vital Statistics Yearly Summary 2021, and it reported:

:: More than four-fifths (83pc) of the deaths registered in 2021 were persons aged 65 years or over;

:: Cancers, diseases of the circulatory system or diseases of the respiratory system, accounted for two in three (64pc) deaths in 2021;

:: Covid-19 accounted for 3,011 deaths or 9.1 per 100 registered deaths in 2021.

Meanwhile of the 17,217 marriages registered last year, 500 were same-sex marriages.

Births

Commenting on the Yearly Summary report, Gerard Doolan, statistician in the vital statistics division, said: “There were 58,443 births registered in 2021, some 2,484 (or 4.4pc) more than 2020 and a fall of 21.7pc since 2011. This represented an annual birth rate of 11.7 per 1,000 of population compared to 16.3 per 1,000 population in 2011.

“The average age of first-time mothers in 2021 was 31.6 years, up 0.2 years from 2020. The average age of mothers for all births registered in 2021 was 33.3 years, compared to 33.1 in 2020 and 31.8 years a decade earlier, in 2011.

“A total of 699 teenagers had babies in 2021 and of these, 16 were aged under 16 years. There were 4,817 births to mothers aged 40 and over in 2021, and of these, 256 were aged 45 and over.

“More than two-fifths of babies (41.4pc or 24,172), were born outside of marriage/civil partnerships and of these, 26.3pc were to co-habiting parents.

“Births to mothers of Irish nationality accounted for more than three-quarters (77.7pc) of births in 2021. A further 2pc of births were to mothers of UK nationality, with 2.1pc born to mothers from EU14 countries (excluding Ireland).”

The highest number of births registered was in Dublin city, with 6,463 (11.1pc of total live births in the country) followed by Cork county with 5,418 (9.3pc) registered births.

Leitrim had the lowest number with 405 (0.7pc) registered births in 2021. The same pattern was reflected in 2020 when Dublin city accounted for 6,229 or 11.1pc of births followed by Cork county with 5,100 (9.1pc). Leitrim also had the lowest number, 380 births (or 0.7pc), registered in 2020.

Deaths

There were 33,055 deaths registered in 2021, of which 17,212 were male and 15,843 were female. This equates to a death rate of 6.6 deaths per 1,000 population. The 2021 figure is 14pc higher than in 2011 when 28,995 deaths were registered.

There were 27,332 deaths of persons aged 65 and over registered in 2021 and this accounts for more than four-fifths (82.7pc) of all deaths registered in 2021.

The death of a live-born infant under the age of one is categorised as an infant death. There were 180 infant deaths registered in 2021, giving an infant mortality rate of 3.1 deaths per 1,000 live births. Ten years earlier, in 2011, there were 258 infant deaths registered which equated to an infant mortality rate of 3.5 per 1,000 live births.

Neonatal deaths are deaths of infants at ages under four weeks. There were 140 neonatal deaths registered in 2021, a neonatal mortality rate of 2.4 deaths per 1,000 live births.

Two in three deaths were from malignant neoplasms (9,436 or 28.5pc), diseases of the circulatory system (8,753 or 26.4pc) or diseases of the respiratory system (3,011 or 9.1pc). Deaths due to accidents, suicide and other external causes accounted for a further 1,428 or 4.3pc of all deaths in 2021.

Covid-19 was responsible for 3,011 deaths registered and of these, 2,208 were aged 75 years and older.

The natural increase (births minus deaths) in 2021 was 25,388, which was 4.9pc higher than the natural increase of 24,194 in 2020.

Age at death

The leading single cause of death in 2021 varied widely by age group. Among those aged from 15 to 34 years, external causes of death including accidents, suicide and ‘other’ ranked first (251 deaths).

Among individuals aged 35-74, cancers were the leading single-cause group while for those aged 75 and older, it was diseases of the circulatory system.

There were 27,322 deaths of persons aged 65 and over registered in 2021. This represents an annual death rate of 36.8 per 1,000 population aged 65 and over, and represents a rate increase of 0.1 when compared with 2020.

Marriages

There were 17,217 marriages registered in 2021, of which 500 were same-sex marriages. The marriage rate in 2021 was 3.4 marriages per 1,000 of population, 1.5 more than the rate in 2020.