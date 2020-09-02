Number of pubs suspected to be in breach of Covid-19 public health regulations rises to 185

Gardai have found a total of 185 pubs that are suspected to have breached public health guidelines after further checks were carried out last week.

Under Operation Navigation, Gardai have conducted thousands of checks on licensed premises from July 3 to August 30 throughout the country to support public health guidelines.

Gardai say the vast majority of licensed premises operating have been found to be in compliance with regulations and licensing laws.

However, checks carried out last week found 21 further potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations in pubs.

In all these cases, Gardaí found customers consuming alcohol, but no evidence of food also being consumed and no evidence of receipts to show that food had been sold.

Files will now be prepared for the DPP in each of these cases.

The total of potential breach incidents since Operation Navigation began is now 185.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The continued high level of compliance among licensed premises is very welcome. It is very disappointing that some licensed premises are continuing to put their employees, their customers and their local community at risk of getting Covid-19.

"Customers of such licensed premises also have a responsibility to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 to protect their family, friends and neighbours.

"It is vital that we individually and collectively follow the public health advice and adhere to the public health regulations to reduce the number of people getting Covid-19.”

