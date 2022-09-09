The number of public patients waiting to see a specialist is now at record levels with 629,447 on outpatient lists, new figures revealed today.

This is up from 627,856 in July with nearly 195,000 in the queue for at least a year.

It comes against a background of the Government's €350m waiting list plan for 2022.

The August figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund showed there was a slight drop in patients waiting for surgery - down to 79,280 from 79,588 in July.

There was also a drop in the lists for a gastrointestinal scope from 27,100 in July to 26,711 in August.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said overall a record 910,000 people are on some form of public hospital waiting list – surpassing previous high set in September 2021; up more than 68,000 since August 2020;

The doctors' organisation said 49,500 people were removed from waiting lists without any treatment in first six months of 2022 through ‘validation’ of lists at a cost of €3m.

At the same time the number of unfilled consultant posts rises to over 900 for first time as spend on medical agency staff increases by 2pc in first half of 2022 compared with same period in 2021;

IHCA President Prof Alan Irvine: “Not one of the 45 actions listed in the 2022 Waiting List Action Plan addresses the fundamental issue of the overwhelming shortage of consultants, public hospital beds, theatre and other frontline resources.

"The Government and health service management needs to engage with the IHCA and agree a realistic and properly funded plan with ambitious waiting lists targets.

"This can only be achieved by addressing the ongoing and deteriorating consultant recruitment and retention crisis and ending the pay discrimination imposed on consultants appointed since October 2012.”

It said the HSE is more than 147,800 outpatient appointments and procedures away from meeting the reduction targets set out in the 2022 action plan for the end of the year, including 141,700 outpatient appointments, around 4,200 inpatient or day case procedures and 1,900 GI scopes.

Prof Irvine said "it is imperative that the over 900 approved consultant posts that are vacant or filled on a temporary, locum or agency basis are filled as needed with permanent appointees if we are to effectively address the record public hospital waiting lists.

“The negotiations between the Association and the health service management on a proposed new consultants’ contract is a critical element in ensuring that we can recruit the number and the calibre of consultants who are so urgently required.”