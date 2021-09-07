Number of potential redundancies flagged to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s department almost trebles

THE number of potential redundancies flagged by employers to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar’s department have almost trebled.

The latest figures reveal that the Department of Enterprise was notified of 1,621 redundancies in July – the highest number in a single month this year.

It was a significant increase from the 562 proposed redundancies the department was informed about in June.

Employers proposing collective redundancies of five employees or more must notify the minister.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Mr Varadkar said the government’s overarching economic objective throughout the pandemic has been to protect jobs.

“Although there has been an increase in potential redundancies in the month of July, these are provisional figures from a small number of companies, which now need to be discussed and agreed at an individual company level between employers, workers and their unions,” he said.

He said the employment wage subsidy scheme will be in place until at last the end of the year. “The equivalent furlough scheme ends in the UK this month,” he said.

“Sadly, it was always likely the number of redundancies notified would rise as the economy re-opened.

“In some cases, companies have not been able to survive in the new trading environment.

In other cases, companies were not viable even before the pandemic but the inevitable was delayed.”

A department spokesperson said the figures are provisional as employers could negotiate to restructure their business or find alternative solutions.

Economist Jim Power said the uptick in redundancies in July was very much Covid-related.

“I guess what’s happening as the economy gradually reopens, is that a lot of businesses find they are suddenly not sustainable. It might be that a debt legacy has been built up. But after 18 months of serious restrictions, the economy is coming back very strongly and the numbers are pretty modest.”

Economist at the Nevin Economic Research Institute, Tom McDonnell, said there had been fears of a flood of bankruptcies in the second half of this year.

“Although there was almost a threefold increase in July, that theory isn’t proven at all yet,” he said. “These notifications were by four employers so I’m guessing this was led by one or two large firms in aviation or banking. It’s not a wave of redundancies but definitely something to keep a watch on.”

Economist Andrew Webb at Grant Thornton said it was too early to say if this was the start of largescale redundancies as the economy reopens. “The longer restrictions have lasted, the increased risk of permanent scarring to the economy,” he said. “But my sense of the labour market is that vacancies are high, and unemployment statistics are encouraging. It could just be a blip.”

Meanwhile, the pandemic unemployment payment will be cut by €50 a week for thousands of recipients from this week.

In addition, students returning to college will receive their final payment today, September 7.

The top two rates of PUP – the €350 and €300 rate will fall by €50, while the €250 rate will drop to €203. The new rates will be paid from September 14.

Those already on the lowest €203 PUP rate will not transfer to a jobseekers payment which is paid at the same rate but comes with different eligibility criteria until the end of September. It had been planned early this month.

This means workers in the music and entertainment sector will not have to ensure they qualify for jobseekers benefit until their sector has begun to reopen.

Ictu social policy officer Laura Bambrick welcomed the move but said it was disrespectful to thousands of claimants that there had not been an official announcement.

“While there are workers locked out of employment the payment should be there for them at the higher rates,” she said. “We can’t tell people to take up new job opportunities at the same time as their right to statutory redundancy payments from their former employer is suspended.

“A reduction of €50 might not sound much but for someone on the €250 rate, it’s a 20pc drop.”

Just over 140,138 people receive the PUP this week, a fall of 3,468 on last week.

There are also 179,761 people on the Live Register, according to the latest figures.

The department said no PUP recipients will be moved to a jobseeker’s payment until after October 22.

Minister Heather Humphries said this will mean that any self-employed person on the €203 PUP rate will continue to be able to avail of €960 without being impacted.

She was referring to the fact that the self-employed on PUP can earn up to €960 over an eight-week period, while retaining their full PUP entitlement.