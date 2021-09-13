Number of people travelling through Dublin airport in July rose by 125pc compared to month before

The number of people travelling through Dublin Airport in July rose by 125pc compared to the month before as restrictions on non-essential travel eased.

This is according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which also shows that traffic volumes are slowly creeping back to pre-pandemic levels.

The total number of passengers handled by Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Knock and Kerry airports in the first seven months of 2021 fell from 6,511,913 to 1,719,454 when compared with the same period in 2020.

Road traffic volumes are now at 90pc of August 2019 levels in the Dublin area and 88pc in regional locations.

“Today’s figures from the CSO show that car traffic volumes have not returned to pre-Covid-19 levels but the gap between 2021 and 2019 figures is gradually declining,” Statistician Nele van der Wielen said.

"Latest available data for the week beginning 30 August (week 35) show that the volume of private cars in regional locations are 5pc higher than in the same week of 2020, however, car traffic volumes are still 12pc lower than in week 35 of 2019.”

The first half of this year also saw an increase in fatalities on Irish roads as traffic volumes increased.

There were 99 fatalities on Irish roads in the first half of 2021 compared with 96 in the same period in 2020, an increase of 3pc.

There was also an increase of nearly 7pc for clearances of petrol in July 2021 compared with the levels in July 2020.

Petrol clearance volumes in July 2021 were still 10pc below July 2019.

More people are buying cars this year compared to 2020 and 2019 as the CSO revealed that 8,563 new private cars were licensed in Ireland this year.

This compares to 7,360 in August 2020, an increase of 16.3pc. It is also an increase on the 2019 pre-pandemic figure with 7,202 new private cars licensed in August 2019.