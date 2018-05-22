Number of people seriously injured, one airlifted to hospital following three-vehicle crash in Wexford
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious three-vehicle collision on the N11 in Co Wexford.
It is understood a number of people have suffered serious injuries in the accident which happened shortly after midday.
One young woman has been airlifted to Tallaght Hospital.
The road is currently closed between the Scarawalsh roundabout and the Blackstoops roundabout outside Enniscorthy.
Motorists are being urged to divert via the old Dublin Road.
A number of ambulances and fire engines are at the scene.
A garda spokesman said: "The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.
"Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."
Online Editors