Number of people referred for Covid tests up 42pc in seven days

Monday (35pc) and Tuesday (42pc) have seen large increases in the number of test swabs referred compared to last week.

There was a 42pc increase in the number of Covid-19 test swabs referred yesterday compared to Tuesday last week, HSE Chief Paul Reid has said.

Monday’s referrals were also up 35pc on the same day last week, as Mr Reid asked people to stay alert to the virus in their community. There has been 101,715 tests carried out in the last seven days.

This comes as Nphet said on Monday that the best case scenario was that case numbers are remaining static and may have started to increase again in the last 10-14 days.

Nphet acknowledged that cases were not falling in the manner they had hoped they would due to Level 5 restrictions being in force since late December 2020 and called on people who have increased their social contacts to “pull back”.

Paul Reid said there was a positive move on hospital numbers as the number of people in intensive care and in hospital has continued to drop.

“Positively, hospitalisations are down to 325 & 76 in ICU. Available vaccinations are protecting those most vulnerable. Great hope but we need to stay alert to the virus in our community,” Mr Reid said in Twitter this morning.

Latest HSE figures show 35 people have been discharged from hospital in the last 24 hours.

A total of 675, 946 vaccine doses had been administered by last Saturday, with 492,106 people receiving at least one dose.

A further 24 deaths and 371 cases were confirmed by Nphet yesterday, with 12 of those deaths occurring in March.

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin is expected to make an announcement on restrictions next Tuesday, with a relaxation of the 5km travel limit and a partial return of construction among measures under consideration.

Online Editors