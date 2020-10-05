Number of people receiving Pandemic Unemployment Payment falls nationally but rises in Donegal

The number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has fallen by 11,549 this week to 205,593, down from 217,142 people paid last week.

These figures are in addition to the 211,492 people who were reported on the Live Register as of the end of September.

In the past week, some 7,298 people closed their claim for the PUP of which 4,969 reported that they were returning to work.

Donegal is the only county in Ireland that saw a raise in the number of PUP claimants this week, as the county comes to grips with the local lockdown implemented in recent weeks.

7,946 received the payment in Donegal this week in comparison with 5,949 last week.

It is anticipated that numbers will rise in the coming weeks as level three restrictions come into effect nationally, a move the Vintners Federation of Ireland has said may cost their sector 50,000 jobs.

Construction saw the largest drop in claimants with over 1,700 people in the industry returning to work in the last week.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service Activities (51,286) followed by Wholesale and Retail Trade (29,353) and Administrative and Support Service activities (22,129).

Of the 205,593 people in receipt of a Pandemic Unemployment Payment, 94,961 are female and 110,632 are male.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys TD, said:

“Some €55.2 million has been paid out in PUP this week, supporting almost 206,000 people.

“For the very reason that additional restrictions was a possibility, the Government kept PUP open for new entrants.

“I really want to emphasise that anyone who is impacted by these new restrictions can avail of PUP via MyWelfare.ie.”

Online Editors