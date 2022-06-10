Number of people on waiting lists for hospital treatment or assessment by a consultant now exceeds 900,000

There are now 902,000 people on some form of hospital waiting list, up more than 93,500 in the last two years, doctors warned today.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA) said new figures from the National Treatment Purchase Fund (NTPF) figures show that the total number of people on waiting lists for hospital treatment or assessment by a consultant has exceeded 900,000 for the first time in seven months.

Almost 902,000 people were on a waiting list for hospital appointments or treatment at the end of May, an increase of 93,500 or more people waiting for care compared with May 2020..

Figures released by the NTPF for May this year show 79,690 are on an inpatient or day case list, compared to 79,943 in April.

There are 624,444 on an outpatient list compared to 624,773 the previous month.

The numbers waiting for an endoscopy rose last month to 28,404 compared to 27,747 in April.

The IHCA said that since the end of May 2020 more than 48,500 people have been added to the outpatient waiting lists at hospitals across the country - an 8pc increase. However, many hospitals have seen significantly larger increases in their outpatient waiting lists over that period, including.

IHCA President Prof Alan Irvine: “We came into 2020 with our public acute hospital service on life support – short on hospital and ICU beds, short on Consultants and short on the financial supports to address these capacity deficits. While the health budget has increased significantly over the past two years, we cannot say the same of hospital bed capacity or consultant staffing.

"Years of persistent underinvestment in bed capacity and consultant recruitment and retention has led us to the point where our public hospitals are simply unable to cope with the demands they now face – which we are seeing in long waiting times at Emergency Departments and growing waiting lists to access care.”

The highest waiting lists for inpatient or day case treatment during the entire pandemic were recorded in May 2020, when 86,946 patients were awaiting hospital treatment. While most hospitals have seen their inpatient/day case waiting lists decrease somewhat since that peak, data analysed by the IHCA reveals significant increases in the number of patients awaiting inpatient or day case treatment at several hospitals.

IHCA figures show that 22pc of all approved permanent consultant posts nationally remain either vacant or filled on a temporary or agency basis - 838 posts.

Mr Irvine said this has resulted in the employment of agency staff at often twice the cost of retaining such specialists through direct employment.

“The growing waiting lists and consultant vacancies highlight once again the false economies that exist in our health system which benefit no one.

“It is extremely concerning, although unfortunately all too predictable, that we again see more than 900,000 people on some form of a public hospital waiting list to be treated or assessed by a consultant. With an additional 236,000 people awaiting diagnostic scans and more than 200,000 waiting for other treatments, at least 1.3 million people are on waiting lists for public health services. That’s a quarter of the entire population.

“Without addressing the shortage of consultants, hospital beds, theatres, diagnostic and other facilities the Government will not address the core problems facing our public hospitals. In particular, it is imperative the 838 vacant consultant posts are filled if we are to effectively address the record public hospital waiting lists and excessive waiting times patients are forced to endure to access Emergency Departments.

“To achieve that, the Minister for Health, Mr Stephen Donnelly, must restart the hospital consultant contract talks that have been stalled for six months,” he added.