Number of people on unemployment benefits rises to 743,000

THERE are now 743,000 people claiming unemployment payments from the state, according to new official figures.

New figures reveal there are 533,000 people on the government’s €350 a week emergency pandemic unemployment payment - 26,000 more than last week.

Another 210,000 are on the standard Live Register jobseeker benefit of €203 a week.

The number claiming the pandemic payment has risen by 26,000 since last week, when payments were issued to 507,000 people.

In addition, over 42,000 employers are claiming wage subsidies for thousands of workers as part of a scheme to avoid layoffs.

In a statement today, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said around 54,000 people are receiving a Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment for the first time.

Many of those who were receiving the payment last week have signed off as their employers moved them onto the wage subsidy scheme.

In a statement, the department said all Covid-19 pandemic payments will be in recipients’ bank accounts or at their local post office today.

Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection, Regina Doherty said the figures “suggest that we are perhaps reaching a plateau” in terms of those on the Covid payment.

She said increasing numbers of employers are participating in the wage subsidy scheme and approximately 1.4m people are still in full time work.

Since the launch of the scheme on March 16, the department processed applications from 625,000 people for the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment or a jobseeker’s payment.

To date, over 40,000 people have contacted it to close their Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

Most of these requests are because employers are taking people back onto their payroll under the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme.

