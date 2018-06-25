A number of people have been injured - with two in a critical condition - after a car struck pedestrians outside a Dublin church this morning.

A number of people have been injured - with two in a critical condition - after a car struck pedestrians outside a Dublin church this morning.

Number of people injured - two critical - after car collides with pedestrians on grounds of Dublin church

The incident happened on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Church in Clondalkin at around 10.20am.

It is understood the driver of the car fell ill and at this stage, the incident is being treated as a tragic accident. A funeral mass, which was due to take place at the church this morning, was postponed but is expected to be held later today.

Scene of incident (Photo: Ray Cullen)

A white hatchback vehicle, which was involved in the collision, has been cordoned off with clear damage to the front windscreen and side of the car. A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "It is understood there has been a collision between a car and pedestrians on the grounds of a church. Developments will follow."

We have a number of fire and ambulance units at this RTC. It is a developing situation. We are appealing for the public to avoid the area while we get rescue vehicles in and out of the scene. https://t.co/fupvPw96r5 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 25, 2018

AA Roadwatch said the Laurel Pk/New Rd has since reopened. Dublin Fire Brigade had a number of fire and ambulance units at the scene.

"All our resources have left the scene. In total four fire, one rescue tender, one District Officer and four DFB ambulances and our advanced paramedic vehicle attended," a spokesperson said. "Approximately 13 people treated."

Local councillor Jonathan Graham told RTÉ Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme that his thoughts are with all involved.

"I'm only a few minutes away from the scene. Both entry points to the road have been blocked off," Cllr Graham said.

"From what they're saying it sounds like there has been a collision with a number of pedestrians. "And they have asked people in the area to respect the roads have been blocked."

He added; "It's quite a busy area."

Online Editors