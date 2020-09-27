Number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 rises to 110, highest figure since June

There are also 18 patients in intensive care units with the disease as of Sunday morning (stock photo)

The number of people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the state has risen to 110, the HSE has confirmed.

This is the highest number hospitalised in Ireland with the virus in over three months.

There are also 18 patients in intensive care units with the disease as of Sunday morning.

This comes as HSE CEO Paul Reid has issued a “call to arms” for everyone to “get behind all that we ask” to prevent a second wave as bad as the worst peak of the disease.

A further five deaths due to Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, bringing the death toll to 1,802.

September has seen a dramatic increase in the number of deaths as 26 people are confirmed to have died of Covid-19 in September so far while just 4 people died from the disease in August.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn and HSE CEO Reid have both issued stark warnings due to the increase in hospitalisations, saying that Ireland is at a critical juncture with regard to suppressing the spread of the disease and limiting the number of admissions to both hospitals and ICUs.

A large percentage of confirmed cases in recent weeks are younger people, and there are also now six outbreaks in nursing homes as the virus is circulating in the community within many counties.

While it is not inevitable counties other than Dublin and Donegal see tighter restrictions imposed, health chiefs say the spread of the virus must be brought under a greater degree of control in the next two weeks to avoid a further wave of hospitalisations and deaths similar to the peak of the virus in April and May.

