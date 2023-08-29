‘Number of people’ dead in Tipperary road crash

A number of people have died in a road crash in Co Tippearary this evening.

Gardaí said the single-vehicle collision happened earlier this evening near Cashel.

“Initial indications are that there are a number of persons deceased,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.”

The force said its members were in the process of informing the families of the deceased.

The incident comes after four young people lost their lives in the town of Clonmel, Co Tipperary, last Friday when the car in which they were travelling to a leaving cert celebration overturned.

More to follow...