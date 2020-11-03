Number of people claiming the pandemic unemployment payment up by 85,000 in the last fortnight

Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys says the increase in claimants was expected. Photo: Julien Behal

THE number of people on the pandemic unemployment payment (PUP) has risen by over 85,000 since Level 5 restrictions were rolled out.

Almost 330,000 people are receiving the payment after numbers increased by 11pc, or 34,000, since last week.

The number of claimants jumped by over 51,000 the previous week.

Another 211,492 people are on the live register, according to the latest figures for the end of September.

Over €95m was paid in pandemic payments today, up from €85m last week.

Read More

Read More

Accommodation and food services is the sector with the highest number of people receiving a payment.

This is followed by the wholesale and retail trade and sectors including hairdressers and beauty salons.

“The increase in the number of people in receipt of the pandemic unemployment payment was expected as a result of the move to Level 5 of restrictions,” said Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys.

“Supporting workers who have lost their job as a result of this pandemic remains my top priority.”

She said her department processed over 125,000 new applications for the pandemic payment in recent weeks.

“The fall in the number of cases of Covid-19 in recent days is encouraging,” she said. “This is a credit to the Irish people and the sacrifices they are making in responding to the public health advice.”

The pandemic payment is paid at four rates, €203, €250, €300 and €350 per week depending on an individual’s previous earnings.

Meanwhile, changes have been made to the reference period for earnings used to calculate the payment rate for claimants.

This reference period has been extended to September this year.

This means that people who began work after February 2020 but were laid off can have their rate linked to their earnings between March and September of this year.

Those whose earnings were reduced since February can still have their payment rate calculated based on their earnings prior to this.

The assessment of self-employed earnings will continue to be based on the best of a person’s 2018 or 2019 earnings.

There are 3,770 people receiving the enhanced illness benefit payment.

The number medically certified to receive the payment has increased in every county this week, with the greatest number in Dublin, followed by Cork, Galway, Kildare, and Meath.

Read More

Read More

Online Editors