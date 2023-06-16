Number of passengers travelling through Irish airports surpasses pre-pandemic levels

A total of 7.6m passengers passed through Irish airports in the first three months of this year.

New figures from the Central Statistics Office show this was a 62pc increase when compared with last year, and a boost of 29pc when compared with the same period in 2020.

Almost 3m more passengers used Irish airports in the first quarter of this year when compared with the same period in 2022.

In total, 3.83m passengers arrived into the country, while 3.79m people departed. Dublin Airport alone accounted for more than 85pc of this traffic.

Between January and March 2019, the five main Irish airports saw 7.4m passengers pass through.

During the same period in 2020, numbers dropped to 5.9m. In 2021, it dropped further to 419,000 before rebounding to 4.7m in 2022.

The figures show a significant return for passenger numbers which reduced significantly during the pandemic.

Almost 57,000 flights were handled by Ireland's five main airports in the first quarter of this year, with Dublin handling 85pc of all flights at 48,515, while Cork handled 7pc of all flights at 3,707.

According to the CSO, Dublin Airport’s routes to Heathrow, Gatwick and Amsterdam were its most popular among passengers.

The top route for Cork and Shannon airports was Heathrow, for Ireland West Airport Knock it was Stansted while the top route for Kerry was Luton.

The number of passengers arriving to or departing from Ireland in March was almost two and half times that of March 2020 and up by 2pc when compared with March 2019.

Air freight handled by Irish airports during the first three months of this year was down by 2pc compared with the same period last year.

Statistician with the CSO, Dr Nele van der Wielen said almost nine in every 10 passengers on international flights from Irish airports were travelling to or from Europe.

“The two most popular countries of origin/destination were the United Kingdom and Spain. Outside of Europe, the United States of America was the most popular country of origin/destination,” Dr van der Wielen said.