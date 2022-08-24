Number of men diagnosed with monkeypox virus rises to 126

Another 14 new cases of monkeypox virus have been reported here in the last week bringing the number of diagnosed to 126 so far.

All are men with a median age of 36.

So far since the first cases were reported here in May, eleven have been hospitalised- five for clinical reasons related to the infection, two for isolation purposes with the information awaited on the other four.

The virus has been seen primarily among gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men.

The HSE said recently that over 6,000 people here are at heightened risk of getting monkeypox.

However, because of a limited supply of smallpox vaccine only around 600 can be offered the jab in the first phase.

These are men who tested positive for syphilis since December.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said monkeypox infections continue to rise globally, with more than 35,000 cases across 92 countries and territories, and 12 deaths.

“Almost 7,500 cases were reported last week, a 20pc increase over the previous week, which was also 20pc more than the week before,” said said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He said: “The primary focus for all countries must be to ensure they are ready for monkeypox and to stop transmission using effective public health tools, including enhanced disease surveillance, careful contact tracing, tailored risk communication and community engagement, and risk reduction measures.”