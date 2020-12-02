Number of male civil servants in Government department believe female colleagues are given preferential treatment for promotions - study

Close to a third of male civil servants in a key Government department believe their female colleagues are given preferential treatment when it comes to promotions due to their gender, a new study by the ESRI has found.

A survey of 904 male and female civil servants working at various grades at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) conducted in the last quarter of 2018, found that 32pc of male respondents believe there is a gender bias in favour of women seeking promotions.

Men working in administrative roles in the department were the most likely to think that women were promoted solely due to so-called affirmative action initiatives to create a more equitable gender balance in the traditionally male-oriented department, according to Social Research professor Helen Russell, author of the study.

But the survey by researchers at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) also found that almost half of the women polled (48pc) said they perceived some form of negative gender bias in their roles, such as believing that their male colleagues were given preferential treatment in such areas as jobs, assignments or promotions.

Yet despite this perception, an analysis of administrative data on recent promotional competitions showed there were no “significant differences in the success rate of men and women that applied.”

“This suggests a misperception among employees of how the gender balance initiative is implemented within the civil service,” Ms Russell said.

The survey also revealed that women with children working at the department were more likely to avail of flexible work options, such as working from home.

And despite the view amongst departmental staff that the use of flexible work options has a positive impact on work/life balance, more than a third of staff surveyed believed that availing of such options would have a negative impact on their chances of promotion – especially amongst those who availed of flexible options or leave schemes in the past.

And when it comes to in-house training, women were found to be significantly less likely to take part in training schemes in the two years prior to the survey than their male counterparts as well as applying for a promotion over the same time period.

The results of the survey point to the need for transparency in how the gender balance initiative is implemented to address “misconceptions surrounding gender bias in promotions,” Ms Russell added.

She said the use of flexible work options should also be ‘normalised’ by both sexes in the workplace and extended to “predominantly male occupational streams” while women should be encouraged and facilitated to participate in training.

“There is a widespread view that flexible working damages promotion opportunities. Increasing the availability and take up of such options by men would normalise this practice and may help to reduce the perception that take up of flexible work options signals reduced work commitment. It may also help dispel the view that actions to promote equality only benefit female workers,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “This is part of an ongoing initiative of my department and is fully aligned with the goals of this Government. While the challenges in achieving gender balance are acknowledged, it is heartening to see the work done to combat the challenges. I am committed to the principle of equal opportunities for all in the workplace as in society”.

“My department will now examine these outcomes and consider the means by which our work policies will achieve the ambition of gender balance”, he concluded.

Online Editors