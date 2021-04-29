Number of human trafficking victims higher than recorded and ‘hidden in plain sight’

There are far more victims of human trafficking in Ireland than officially recorded, a new report from Mary Immaculate College (MIC) has revealed.

The report has shown that the number of adults and children trafficked into Ireland between 2014 and 2019 is at least 38% higher in the Republic of Ireland, and 20% higher in Northern Ireland than officially recorded by authorities.

According to the research, victims of human trafficking may not even know they are victims, and are “highly vulnerable, frequently fearful, lacking resources, and generally traumatised by their experience”.

The report says some victims may have been trafficked for criminal activity, such as shoplifting, cannabis cultivating, and for sexual exploitation, and they may fear prison and so do not report their situation.

Over six years, the report found an additional 132 victims of human trafficking in the Republic of Ireland, on top of the officially recorded 346 victims, and an additional 54 victims in Northern Ireland to add to the official count of 268 victims.

The report also found discrepancies in reporting minors, and found an additional 12 minors on top of the official 89 minors that had been recorded in both jurisdictions.

The data is part of the Human Trafficking and Exploitation Project on the Island of Ireland (HTEPII), led by MIC which seeks to highlight the reality of human trafficking in Ireland.

Professor Michael Breen, Dean of Arts at MIC and co-principal investigator on the HTEPII report said, “Victims of human trafficking are hidden in plain sight. They may be working in various industries, in retail shops, in service provision. But they are not free, they are forced through threats, intimidation, fear or lack of choice to remain in their situation”.

The report says other victims may be targeted when travelling to Ireland for work and education and end up being exploited due to a lack in resources and language limitations.

The impacts of trauma on the victim is a factor which is often overlooked, according to the report which says, “Trauma has a significant impact on individuals, and victims may require substantial support before they feel ready to declare themselves to the authorities.”

The MIC led report recommended that an “all-island database” is needed to properly record victims of human trafficking, as well as specialised education and awareness training for all individuals likely to come into direct contact with human trafficking victims.