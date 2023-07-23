Number of gardaí working in stations in Dublin’s north inner city has decreased since start of the year, latest figures reveal

The number of gardaí working in stations in Dublin’s north inner city has decreased by almost 4pc since the start of the year, according to the latest staffing figures for An Garda Síochána.

Updated details on staffing levels across the country’s 564 Garda stations show the number of gardaí attached to the Dublin North Central division – which covers stations including Store Street, Bridewell and Mountjoy – has fallen by 3.8pc since the start of 2023.

It is the largest percentage drop in numbers of frontline gardaí in any Garda division nationwide over the past six months.

All but one of the country’s 27 Garda divisions has experienced a reduction in frontline gardaí since January.

The latest figures show the Dublin North Central division, which has one of the highest crime rates in the country, had 615 gardaí last month – 24 fewer than at the start of the year.

Policing in the capital’s north inner city has come under scrutiny in the past week following an unprovoked violent attack on Store Street on Wednesday night which left a US tourist with life-changing injuries.

Business owners in the Talbot Street area, where last week’s violent assault took place, claim there is a permanent issue with anti-social behaviour in the north inner city and a lack of visible policing.

The incident happened within 100 metres of the capital’s largest Garda station which has experienced a reduction in eight frontline staff since January to 251.

During a visit to Store Street Garda station on Friday following the incident, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, insisted that Dublin was a safe city, although she added that people were “not going to be safe all the time everywhere in a city centre or anywhere.”

Ms McEntee also remarked that garda numbers “have not been at the level that I would like this year,” but claimed there had been a steady increase, while she stated 450 Garda recruits will be in training by the end of this month.

The US tourist who is a regular visitor to Ireland, Stephen Termini (57) from New York, remains in intensive care in Beaumont Hospital with serious head injuries.

The attack on Mr Termini came just weeks after another unprovoked assault in the area on a Ukrainian actor who had been performing in the Abbey Theatre.

Garda staffing levels in Dublin city centre are expected to be raised with the Assistant Garda Commissioner with responsibility for policing in Dublin, Angela Willis, at a meeting of Dublin City Council’s Joint Policing Committee on Monday.

Ms Willis pointed out last week that gardaí have conducted more than 10,500 foot patrols in the city centre area since January as part of Operation Citizen.

While the Government had a target of increasing the size of the force to 15,000 together with 4,000 civilian staff by 2021, the latest figures show the total number of gardaí at the end of June was 13,892 – 241 fewer than at the start of the year.

When officers who are on career breaks, work-sharing, secondments and maternity and parental leave are excluded, the total number of available gardaí falls to 13,658.

Meanwhile, civilian staff numbers have remained effectively unchanged over the past six months at 3,127.

The latest figures show the overall number of frontline gardaí has dropped to 12,009 since the end of December – a decrease of 264 or 2.2pc nationally.

Other Garda divisions to record sizeable reductions in staffing levels besides Dublin North Central include Louth (down 3.7pc); Westmeath, Dublin East and Dublin South (all down 3.5pc); Tipperary (down 3.1pc) and Kildare (down 3.0pc).

The number of gardaí attached to the station in Leixlip, Co Kildare has fallen by 20 since the start of the year to 65 – the largest reduction in any station countrywide.

However, other stations in Kildare including Celbridge, Maynooth and Kilcock have been given additional gardaí at the same time.

Other stations with with large reductions in garda numbers so far this year include Donnybrook (down 13 to 94) and Drogheda (down 10 to 127).

The only one of 27 Garda divisions to record an increase in staff since the start of the year is Cavan/Monaghan where numbers are up by three to 380.

In Dublin, the only station to record a significant increase in frontline staff was Kevin Street in the south inner city where numbers are up 13 to 173.

Meanwhile, the latest figures show 12 small rural stations have lost their permanent garda in the past 18 months including five since the start of 2023.

They are Daingean, Co Offaly; Elphin, Co Roscommon; Bansha, Co Tipperary and Whitegate and Durrus, both in Co Cork.

However, three stations have had a permanent garda restored over the past six months – Rathcormac, Co Cork; Cloghan, Co Offaly and Skreen, Co Sligo.

A report by the Oireachtas’ Parliamentary Budget Office published last month estimated that the Government would have to spend an extra €138 million annually on payroll costs if it is to meet its official target on Garda staffing levels.

It also revealed that Ireland has the 12th lowest number of police officers on a per capita basis out of 33 European countries.

Based on staffing levels across police forces in Europe in 2020, the study found the number of gardaí per 100,000 population is 11pc below the average.

The report revealed that Ireland had 291 gardaí per 100,000 population in 2020 compared to the EU average of 328.

However, the figure fell to an average of 276 by last year – its lowest level since 2016 and in contrast to the peak of 321 reached in 2008.

The report said the annual cost of increasing the number of gardaí from its current level to the target of 15,000 would be approximately €88 million.

In addition, it estimated another €50 million would need to be spent annually to achieve the target of 4,000 civilian staff.

The Garda Press Office has been contacted for comment.