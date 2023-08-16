Number of Garda divisions to increase as a result of reform

Gardai say foul play has been ruled out in the women’s death (Niall Carson/PA Wire)

The number of Garda divisions is to increase following a review of the organisation's operating model.

The current model was introduced in 2019 under the Government's policing reform programme and led to a chief superintendent overseeing four newly defined functional areas.

These are performance and assurance, crime as well as community engagement which are led by a superintendent, while an assistant principal officer is in charge of business services. However, the implementation has been affected by the Covid pandemic.

As part of the new model, a number of three-county divisions were formed, including Laois/Offaly/Kildare, Waterford/Kilkenny/Carlow, and Donegal/Sligo/Leitrim.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris recently ordered a review of these divisions, which included leadership interviews and took into account the population and demographic changes in the country since the original operating model structure in 2018.

It also looked at the projected population and demographic trends in the coming years, incidents in each division, staffing levels and accommodation.

As a result, the three divisions have been restructured into five, meaning the number across the country has increased from 19 to 21.

The new divisions are Waterford/Kilkenny, Kildare/Carlow, Laois/Offaly, Sligo/Leitrim and Donegal.

Prior to the 2018 model, there were 28 divisions across the country, while the number of Garda regions reduced from six to four.

A Garda spokesman said: "The revised divisional structures will most effectively deliver the benefits of the operating model by supporting a more balanced level of service demand across the divisions. It will also increase the capacity of divisional management teams, allowing for effective service provision, and greater oversight and governance.

"The next phase of the review will see a further feasibility and detailed impact assessment completed to determine the timeline for deployment of the revised divisional structures.

"There will be no impact on our service to the public in the relevant divisions during the transition to the revised divisional model.

"An Garda Síochána remains fully committed to delivering the operating model in a timely manner and realising its full benefits across the entire organisation which includes increased specialist services in areas such as domestic violence and sexual crime, and cyber-crime delivered at local level.

"We are continuing to work diligently towards achieving this goal," the garda spokesman said.

The operating model is already fully implemented in six divisions: Limerick; Kerry; Cork City; Galway; DMR South Central and Mayo/Roscommon/Longford.

The decision was made by the Garda senior leadership team, which is chaired by the commissioner, and includes the deputy commissioners, chief administrative officer, the assistant commissioners, the executive directors, chief medical officer and the director of communications.