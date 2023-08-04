Number of dogs euthanised doubled last year as charity warns of abandoned pets ‘crisis’

The number of dogs that were euthanised in Irish pounds across the country doubled last year, new figures have revealed.

Some 340 dogs were ‘put to sleep’ in 2022, more than twice as many dogs in the year previous.

Under the Control of Dogs Act, dogs who have completed their mandatory five day stay in Irish Dog Pounds, can be euthanised to create space, if the pound cannot re-home them or find a rescue with space to take them.

"The upsetting reality is that due to the sheer volume of unwanted dogs, there simply isn’t enough space to house the dogs that are being surrendered, and our own services cannot keep up with the demand,” said Dogs Trust Executive Director Suzie Carley.

"We, like many other organisations are completely overwhelmed and sadly fear that this is only going to get worse.”

The latest Irish Dog Control Statistics were released by the Department of Rural and Community Development and show a 95pc increase in the number of stray dogs entering pounds, the charity says.

As these figures are from last year, Ms Carley adds that “they do not fully reflect the unwanted dog crisis animal welfare charities are currently facing.”

So far this year, the charity has received an average of more than 11 requests per day from people seeking to relinquish their dogs into the care of Dogs Trust.

It has also been revealed that 791 official complaints of aggressive behaviour in dogs were recorded last year.

The number of people physically injured, which includes damage to clothing, was 308.

“While Dogs Trust welcomes the additional information provided this year, more in-depth data is required to understand and address the causes of these incidents and most importantly, to prevent them occurring in the first instance,” said Corina Fitzsimons, the PR and Communications Manager at Dogs Trust.

“We believe that education and early interventions are key to preventing unwanted behaviour and keeping people safe around dogs.

" A 2022 survey we carried out revealed that only 41pc of people could recognise a dog displaying apprehensive body language. We offer free online ‘Be Dog Safe’ workshops for adults on the basics of understanding dog body language, while also visiting schools to deliver free workshops to children about safe and kind behaviours around dogs.”

Dogs Trust has renewed the appeal for foster families in light of the new figures as it is “desperate” for families who may be able to care for a dog on a temporary basis.

“Fostering not only gives a dog a chance to experience home life, but it allows Dogs Trust to free-up a kennel space, so they can continue to rescue Ireland’s most vulnerable dogs and provide the rehabilitation and second chance they deserve.”