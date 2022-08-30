Number of children adopted in Ireland up 24pc last year

There was a 24pc increase in the number of children adopted in Ireland in 2021, latest figures show.

The annual report of the Adoption Authority of Ireland also showed that all 101 of the adoption orders granted in Ireland last year were done over Zoom.

The authority said that last year, it received 111 adoption applications and of these 101 were granted.

The authority, an independent organisation which is funded by the Department of Children, said that “this was again a significant increase from 81 granted in the previous year.”

Of the 101 adoptions that the authority approved in 2021 the majority - 65 orders - were for step-parents who wanted to adopt their partner’s children.

“The number of adoption orders made for children who had been in long-term foster care in 2021 was 24. The remainder consists of 2 infants placed from birth for the purpose of adoption, 5 cases of children living with extended family members, and 5 cases where the child had been placed from abroad and the adoption needed to be completed through a domestic process,” the report said.

The authority said that it had continued to use remote technology for hearings last year, due to the pandemic. All of the adoption orders approved in 2021 were approved over Zoom.

Adoption orders can only be granted up until a child’s 18th birthday. Of the 101 orders granted last year, 36 were for children who were 17 years old. Over 40 children were between the ages of 12 and 16, and 12 adoption orders were granted for children between the ages of 7 and 11. Eight adoption orders were granted for children aged between 1 and 6 years’ old.

The Adoption Authority has to get permission from the High Court before it can approve an adoption without alerting or consulting with the child’s birth father; if the birth father is not known; if he can’t be contacted; or if his relationship with the child’s mother would mean it was inappropriate to notify or consult with him.

In 2021, the authority made 19 applications to the High Court to proceed with an adoption without consultation with the birth father. All 19 applications were granted.

“Of these applications, 8 orders were made by the High Court in circumstances where it was deemed inappropriate to notify and consult with the birth father. The remaining 11 orders were made in circumstances where the identity of the birth father was unknown,” the report said.

The authority also made 11 High Court applications for adoption orders to proceed where it was not possible to get the consent of the child’s parents.

The AAI report also said that it had welcomed the publication of the draft Birth Information & Tracing legislation earlier this year. If passed, the law would let the AAI keep a “contact preference register” for adopted persons and birth relatives.

“Once services provided for under the Act become available at the beginning of October, the Authority will fully engage in providing adoptees with their birth certificates, early life information, and – critically – their medical information,” the authority said.