Number of births continues to fall – but CSO says there were 21 sets of triplets and two sets of quadruplets born in 2019

The average age of mothers' giving birth in 2019 was 33, according to the Central Statistics Office

More women are having babies later in life with the number of multiple births increasing over the past twenty years despite a downward trend in overall births, according to the latest vital statistics from the Central Statistics Office.

Twenty one sets of triplets and two sets of quadruplets were born in 2019 while there were 1,058 sets of twins born that year, a trend that increased significantly since 1999 when 13.7 out of every 1,000 births were multiple births compared with a high of 19 per 1,000 multiple births in 2016.

The multiple birth rate in 2019 was 18.2pc out of every 1,000 births.

Despite a 21st century peak of births in 2009 with 75,554 live births, there were 21.5pc fewer births over the subsequent decade with 59,294 live births in 2019, with more boys (30,271) born than girls (29,023).

The average age of mothers who gave birth in 2019 was 33.1 years while mothers under the age of 30 accounted for more than a quarter (26.2pc) of all births compared to a decade earlier when mothers under the age of 30 accounted for 38.8pc of births.

More than a third (38.2pc) of births or close to two in five were among parents that were not married or in civil partnerships in 2019 compared with 30 years earlier when just 12.8pc of mothers were unmarried.

The number of births by teenage mothers dropped by close to 62pc (61.8pc) from 2,249 in 2009 to 848 a decade later.

Meanwhile, cancer and circulatory diseases such as heart disease were the biggest causes of death in Ireland in 2019 when 31,184 deaths were recorded, an increase of almost half (44pc) over the previous year.

Just under a third (30.7pc) or 9,574 deaths in 2019 were due to cancer while more than a quarter or 8,928 deaths that year (28.6pc) were due to circulatory diseases. Respiratory diseases accounted for 12.6pc or 3,930 deaths.

There were 2,392 (or 7.7pc) deaths due to Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease in 2019. Of these, almost two-thirds (64pc) were female.

Deaths from suicide accounted for 1.3pc (or 390) of all deaths in 2019, of which over three-quarters or 76.9pc were males.

Meanwhile, the infant mortality rate was down marginally in 2019 over the previous year. There were 167 deaths of infants under the age of one for an infant mortality rate of 2.8 deaths per 1,000 births.

Another 128 infants under the age of four weeks died in 2019 for a neonatal death rate of 2.2 deaths per 1,000 births.

More than a third of such deaths (38.3pc) occurred within the first day of birth while 56.9pc occurred during the first week.

Close to half of infant deaths (46.1pc) were due to conditions that arose during the perinatal period while congenital malformations, deformations and chromosomal abnormalities accounted for 40.7pc of infant deaths in 2019.

Meanwhile, the natural increase in births minus deaths stood at 28,110 in 2019, a decrease of 5.9pc over 2018 while the natural increase in 2009 was 47,174 or 40.4pc more than in 2019.



