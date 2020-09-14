Number bus and rail journeys remains more than 50pc lower than journeys taken at the start of Covid-19 - CSO

The number bus and rail journeys remains more than 50pc lower than journeys taken at the start of Covid-19, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) has shown.

The figures published in the CSO's transport bulletin today shows the impact Covid-19 restrictions has had on traffic volumes and the number of journeys taken on public transport.

The data indicates that Covid-19 has had a more severe impact on rail transport than it has been on other modes of transport, such as bus or luas.

In the week beginning on April 5, the number of journeys undertaken was 97.2 pc lower than it was in the first week of March of this year.

From August 30 to September 5, the number of journeys by rail, including Intercity and DART services, was 61.2pc lower than pre Covid-19 levels.

Overall, the total number of bus and rail journeys taken during the week commencing 30 August was less than half, or 49.1pc, of those taken in early March.

The number of bus journeys outside of Dublin now stands at 54.6pc of pre Covid-19 levels and the corresponding level for bus journeys within Dublin is 50.6pc.

As for air travel, the first seven months of 2020 saw a 70.3pc fall in number of passengers travelling through Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports in comparison to the same period last year.

Data for Knock and Kerry airports was not included.

The figures show that in July, the number of passengers using those airports plunged from 3,911,133 to 416,436.

This represents an 89.4pc drop when compared to the same period in 2019.

The number of new cars licensed has risen by 2.2pc in the month of August in comparison to the same month last year.

The CSO said this is the first month since Covid-19 restrictions were introduced that the number of new cars licensed increased year-on-year.

The first eight months of this year saw 71,873 new cars licensed - a drop of 30.6pc (31,709) when compared with 2019.

However, the number of hybrid cars sold from January - August this year increased by 8.2pc.

The volume of cars on the roads is returning to pre-pandemic levels following a drop of more than 70pc from 29 March to 2 May, the CSO has found.

Data collected from the week beginning 30 August shows that traffic volumes were 15.7pc lower in regional locations and 18.9pc lower in Dublin than the same week last year.

There has been an increase of 9.4pc in the volume of cyclists in Dublin city during off-peak hours in August 2020 compared to August 2019.

There have been 13 more fatalities on Irish roads in the first eight months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.

Read More

Online Editors